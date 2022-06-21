Elon Musk's Transgender Child Petitions Court For Name Change, Declaring Split From Dad

Mary Papenfuss
·2 min read
One of Elon Musk’s seven children has filed legal documents requesting a name change because she wants to be “recognized as female,” and no longer wishes to be “related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Xavier Musk, 18, is requesting a name change to Vivian Jenna Wilson to “conform to the petitioner’s gender identity,” according to the April filing in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles shortly after her birthday, which was first reported by TMZ. The teen also asked for a new birth certificate in her new name.

A hearing on the request will be heard Friday.

The teen has a twin brother, Griffin. Their mom is Canadian author Justine Wilson, who was married to Musk from 2000 to 2008.

The twins were born in 2004. Wilson and Musk’s baby boy Nevada, born in 2002, died of sudden infant death syndrome at ten weeks old.

The couple also has 16-year-old triplets.

Musk had two children with the singer Grimes.

The Tesla billionaire has not commented on the court filing.

He hasn’t been very outspoken about LGBTQ issues but has made some remarks on Twitter, a number of which have been criticized as transphobic.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

