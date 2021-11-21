Elon Musk's Son X AE A-Xii Steals the Spotlight During SpaceX Video Presentation

Elon Musk and Baby X

Elon Musk is having a dad moment!

The SpaceX founder, 50, gave a virtual presentation on Wednesday with his son X AE A-Xii, 18 months, making a rare public appearance by sitting on his lap.

Musk shared an update on Starship — a fully reusable spacecraft — while speaking at the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, but it was baby X who stole the spotlight with his charismatic personality.

X AE A-Xii, whose mother is musician Grimes, left a memorable impression during his brief cameo on camera, saying "Hi!" and making babbling noises while waving his little arms in the air.

After realizing he was the star of the Zoom call, baby X's eyes grew wide and a look of surprise crossed his face, shortly before someone entered the room and whisked him away.

Musk and the Canadian singer, 33, welcomed their first child together in May 2020. Two months later, the Tesla CEO opened up about coparenting baby X with Grimes, admitting that she had a more hands-on role during his early months.

"Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there's not much I can do," Musk told the The New York Times. "Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now."

"When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me," he added.

Musk also told the Times that he looks to his relationships with his five older sons for ideas on how to later bond with his newborn, who the couple calls "X." (Musk's first son, Nevada, died tragically of SIDS at 10 weeks old in 2002.)

"I think just doing what I've done with my other kids," Musk said. "If I have a trip for Tesla to China, for example, I'll bring the kids with me, and we'll go see the Great Wall or we took the bullet train from Beijing to Xian and saw the Terracotta Warriors."

In September, Musk confirmed his split from Grimes after three years together. "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," he told Page Six in a statement.

"It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A.," he added. "She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."