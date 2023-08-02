Elon Musk's harmful content policy at Twitter leads to a rise in anti-Semitic hate, charity warns

Elon Musk - ALAIN JOCARD/AFP

Twitter’s harmful content policy is leading to a rise in anti-Semitic hate, a Jewish charity has warned.

The Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that monitors anti-Semitism and provides security for the Jewish community in Britain, recorded a total of 803 anti-Jewish hate incidents nationwide from January to June this year. The figure marks a 2 per cent fall from the 823 incidents recorded in the first six months of 2022 and is the sixth-highest total that the charity has recorded in the first six months of any year.

However, of the total 803 incidents, 210 were online – an increase of 37 per cent from the 153 online incidents over the same period last year. The CST attributed this “entirely” to the increasing reports of anti-Jewish incidents on Twitter.

The charity said: “This sharp increase in anti-Semitic incidents recorded on Twitter corresponds to a change in its approach to handling harmful content.”

The social media giant, owned by Elon Musk and which has recently been rebranded as X, now has a policy to remove fewer pieces of harmful content and instead to restrict their visibility and reach.

The CST, which published a report on Thursday revealing the latest data, said that it does not “proactively trawl” for online incidents and only records those reported by victims or witnesses, whether either the victim or the offender are based in the UK.

“Given this recording method, the increase in the number of anti-Jewish tweets being reported to CST suggests that anti-Semitic content is being seen in greater numbers by users than was previously the case, and therefore the approach of limiting the visibility of hateful tweets may not be working.

“The rise in incidents recorded on the platform demonstrates yet again that the policies of social media companies strongly impact the anti-Semitism that is experienced and reported by their users.”

In response, Lord Mann, the government’s independent adviser on anti-Semitism, said: “Anyone who thinks the issue has gone away needs to read this report and see how anti-Semitism manages to persist and find new outlets to threaten, abuse and harm Jewish citizens of all ages.

“The co-operation between government, criminal justice and the CST remains the cornerstone of how we monitor and challenge anti-Semitism and the good news is that there is a consensus across Parliament about this being a high and continuous priority.”

The Board of Deputies of British Jews also released a statement saying: “It is profoundly concerning that the CST anti-Semitic incidents report for the first half of 2023 presents a new norm where more than 100 incidents of anti-Jewish hate were recorded in every month. In particular, the increase in online hate via Twitter is alarming but entirely unsurprising, given the significant policy shifts under its new ownership. We commend CST on this report and hope that its findings will be noted by lawmakers.”

The CST, which has recorded anti-Semitic incidents since 1984, found that there were 1,371 anti-Semitic incidents in the first half of 2021, which was an all-time record high; 875 from January to June 2020; and 911 in the first half of 2019.

Meanwhile, between January and June 2022 there were 75 anti-Semitic incidents on Twitter, but over the same period this year, that figure rose to 134. The CST said: “The overall increase of 57 online incidents is explained entirely by an increase of 59 incidents on Twitter; and anti-Jewish hate incidents on Twitter made up 64 per cent of all online incidents reported to CST, up from 49 per cent of online incidents from January to June 2022.

Twitter was contacted for comment.