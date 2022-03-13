What Elon Musk's girlfriend thinks of baby number two with Grimes

Musician Grimes practically broke the internet last week after revealing that she and Elon Musk had welcomed their second child, despite the former couple seemingly no longer being together. In fact, Musk has been dating Australian actor Natasha Bassett for several months (according to Hollywood Life) – but, what does the 24-year-old actually think of her boyfriend's new arrival with his ex?

"Elon was honest about having another baby with Grimes via surrogate," a source revealed to the publication. "Their daughter was born in December, and Natasha was fully aware of this."

The insider went on, "She respects Elon’s relationship with Grimes and has no problems with him being close friends with Grimes and co-parenting with her. Grimes also knows that Elon is with Natasha now and there is no bad blood between any of them."

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

However, the source added that Bassett was "caught off guard" when she read Grimes' interview with Vanity Fair – in which she announced their baby news and confirmed they were still in a "fluid" relationship. But, shortly after the article was released, the musician took to social media to announce that she and Musk had called time on their relationship once again.

"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life," Grimes wrote on Twitter.

"Although the article caught Natasha a little off guard, there was nothing that shocked her other than the fact that it made it seem like they were still together," the insider added. "Natasha has spent a lot of time over at Elon’s place and she has not had any interaction with Grimes. He does talk about their kids together though and he is active in the lives of all his children. Natasha is wholesome and she would not start a relationship with anyone knowing that he was with someone else, so once that was clarified, she felt a lot better."

So, there you have it!

