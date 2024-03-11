Elon Musk Whines About ‘Woke’ Oscars & People Won’t Stop Roasting Him

Elon Musk took to his X platform to knock the “woke” Academy Awards just minutes into the ceremony Sunday.

“Winning an Oscar now just means you won the woke contest,” wrote the billionaire.

Musk, in a post shared prior to the award show’s start time, initially wrote that an Oscar win meant “you were the best Quisling” before editing his take to instead call the ceremony a “woke contest.”

He went on to react to a post about diversity, equity and inclusion rules for the Oscars where an X user claimed that DEI makes the award show “less about merit and good movies.”

“When an award is diluted, everyone knows, including those who received it, and it no longer commands respect,” Musk, who has previously gone after DEI initiatives, wrote under another post.

He would later dial back his “woke contest” take hours later, responding to a post that pointed out white winners at the Academy Awards.

“Guess I was wrong,” Musk wrote.

Social media users roasted Musk over his “woke” Oscars take including “Modern Family” executive producer Danny Zuker.

You can check out his reaction, and more, in the posts below.

Sounds like someone didn't get invited to the cool parties this year. https://t.co/nmMQwsd8Ov — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) March 10, 2024

Everyone who ever told me this guy was smart owes me five hundred dollars. I don’t care if I know you personally or not. You fuckin owe me five hundred dollars for saying this guy was smart https://t.co/mpC573TTLk — Patrick Cosmos (@veryimportant) March 10, 2024

Dude, if you won an Oscar you'd bring it to work the next day. It would wrapped in bacon and you'd have given it some shitty Hitchhiker's pun name like Zaphod Baconbrox and anyone who didn't laugh hard enough would be fired. https://t.co/UVtZRuFrkw — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) March 10, 2024

Good grief you’re annoying. Get a dog or something. https://t.co/qK0FFKYde4 — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) March 10, 2024

Second richest guy in the world and he’s mad at the Oscars. Personally I’d just go buy some art or a country or something https://t.co/chBTpz0lfo — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 11, 2024

He reminds me of some guy who was mad he never won an Emmy. ;) — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) March 11, 2024

Can’t believe you posted something so generic, sounds like something a 14 year old on TikTok would write in the comment section https://t.co/9iKO9ssFcg — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) March 10, 2024

