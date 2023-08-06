Elon Musk Vs. Mark Zuckerberg Fight Will Be Livestreamed On Twitter
The battle of the billionaires – Twitter’s Elon Musk against Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg — still has no date. But Musk promised today that the fight will be livestreamed on his social media “X” platform.
Whether Zuckerberg will also want his Twitter rival Threads to have a stream hasn’t been announced.
“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X,” Musk wrote today. “All proceeds will go to charity for veterans.”
The billionaire beef dates to June, when Musk took umbrage at Facebook’s plans for its Threads platform and offered to box it out. Zuckerberg replied, “Send Me Location.”
Ultimate Fighting Championship head Dana White has spoken to both would-be combatants, and had contact with the Italian government to explore the use of the Colosseum in Rome for the bout.
Zuckerberg has had martial arts training, while Musk has been working out and has a distinct size advantage.
