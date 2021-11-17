Elon Musk Vowed to ‘Own No House.’ He’s Reportedly Sold His $32 Million San Francisco Home

Elon Musk seems to be making good on his promise to “own no house.”

Last year, the SpaceX CEO tweeted out that he would sell all of his real estate in an effort to offload “almost all physical possessions.” By the end of the year, he had ditched four of his Bel Air residences for a combined $62 million. Now Musk is reportedly on the cusp of parting with the last piece of property in his portfolio: A San Francisco–area mansion that was last listed for $32 million.

More from Robb Report

One of the living areas - Credit: Photo: Bernard Andre

Photo: Bernard Andre

Musk initially listed the 16,000-square-foot home last year for $35 million, a number that would net a significant profit, as he originally paid $23.3 million for the place in 2017, according to property records. It’s been on and off the market in the months following his initial announcement to ditch all owned assets.

A hallway - Credit: Photo: Bernard Andre

Photo: Bernard Andre

The historic residence was originally built circa 1912; it was designed by architecture firm Bliss & Faville. It’s since been renovated to suit contemporary standards—the grand ballroom, dining room and kitchens were all revamped.

The dining room - Credit: Photo: Bernard Andre

Photo: Bernard Andre

It’s a seven-bed, seven-bath parcel altogether, sitting on a spacious, 47-acre lot. In the dining area there’s a “hidden” cocktail room that’s accessible via a retractable wall of library shelves. Other perks include wine and whiskey cellars in the basement, as well as a separate space dedicated to flower arranging. The primary suite, meanwhile, has its own fireplace, two walk-in closets and two full baths—one with a free-standing tub. Outside there’s a pool and a pavilion for entertaining, plus a separate three-car garage.

The home combines indoor and outdoor living - Credit: Photo: Bernard Andre

Photo: Bernard Andre

Story continues

At the moment, the property is pending a contingent offer, which means that Musk has accepted a buyer’s initial proposal, according to the New York Post. All to say there’s a chance the deal could still fall through, in which case the billionaire’s last big piece of real estate would still be up for grabs.

The lounge - Credit: Photo: Bernard Andre

Photo: Bernard Andre

So where is Musk living now? He tweeted in June that he’s currently residing at a $50,000-a-month rental in Boca Chica, near SpaceX’s campus. Talk about living below your means.

Check out more photos of the San Francisco–area residence below:

One of the bedrooms - Credit: Photo: Bernard Andre

Photo: Bernard Andre

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.