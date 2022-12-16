Elon Musk under fire as journalists critical of Twitter owner have accounts suspended

Josie Ensor
·3 min read
The Twitter accounts of several journalists who report on Elon Musk were suspended on Thursday - Dado Ruvic /Reuters
Several prominent liberal journalists who cover Elon Musk were suspended from Twitter on Thursday, prompting accusations of an “obscene abuse of power” by the social media site’s new owner.

Accounts belonging to CNN’s Donie O'Sullivan, the Washington Post's Drew Harwell, Ryan Mac from the New York Times and independent reporter Aaron Rupar, were all locked after their authors had written critically about Mr Musk.

It was not immediately clear why the correspondents had been banned, however, it came after the tech billionaire suspended the account @ElonJet, which used public air-travel data to map the flights of his private plane.
Mr Musk, a self-described “free speech absolutist,”  said the account, run by a Florida university student, risked his personal safety.

A day before his suspension, Mr Rupar, formerly an associate editor at Vox Media until he went freelance in 2021, criticised Mr Musk's decision. Mr Rupar, who now covers right-wing politicians including Donald Trump, also then published a piece on his Substack page entitled: “Elon Musk's reactionary populism”.

“Musk, one of the richest people on earth, frames himself as a brave voice of the people fighting against entrenched elites,” it read. “It’s easy to call him an out-of-touch hypocrite, but the populist cosplay of the very rich isn’t just a deception. It’s the implementation of an ugly, more or less explicitly fascist, ideology.”

Mr Rupar told NBC News he had “no idea” what had prompted the suspension, but received a message when he tried to log in on Thursday evening telling him it was permanent.

Twitter also suspended the official account of Mastodon, one of the most popular destinations for people seeking a Twitter-like alternative. It came after a week of controversial content moderation decisions by Mr Musk. Internally, he has begun removing critics of his policies from the company.

David Clinch, a former editor at CNN and Storyful, called the suspensions an “obscene and absurd abuse of power”.

“This is a very rich man lashing at things he doesn't like (sic),” tweeted John Scott-Railton, a senior researcher at cybersecurity watchdog Citizen Lab.


In one of his last tweets, Mr Harwell, who covers technology and artificial intelligence for The New York Times, criticised Mr Musk’s decision to ban the @ElonJet account.

“Loving the free speech!,” he wrote, while linking to where to find the flight-tracking on Twitter rival, Mastodon.

Mr Harwell, meanwhile, covered the story for the Washington Post on Wednesday.

“The sudden banning of the jet account, followed by its reversal as new rules were unveiled, potentially adds to the spate of rash decisions Musk has made since taking over Twitter,” he wrote.

Mr Harwell told CNN of his suspension: “Elon says he is a free speech champion and he is banning journalists from exercising free speech. I think that calls into question his commitment.”

Mr O’Sullivan, who covers right-wing disinformation for CNN, had been tweeting about the suspension of Mastodon minutes before his own suspension

Matt Binder of Mashable, Micah Lee of The Intercept and freelancers Keith Olbermann and Tony Webster were also suspended as of Thursday evening.

Sarah Reese Jones, a political analyst at Politicus USA, tweeted: “Nothing says free speech like suspending journalists who cover you.”

