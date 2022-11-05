Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover: Why he wanted to buy it, the changes so far and what he plans to do next

Matthew Field
·5 min read
Elon Musk's twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022 - DADO RUVIC/ REUTERS
Self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter in a $44bn (£38bn) deal. He has already cleared out the company’s entire board and installed himself as sole director, as well as sacking senior staff in a sign he intends a decisive change of direction for the company.

Mr Musk fired chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde and tweeted “the bird is freed”.

The billionaire says that his goal is to transform Twitter into a force for good in public life, resisting censorship and pushing back against the rolling culture wars that risk fracturing the internet into tribes of far left and far right commentators.

But he also recognises that some of his plans sound dangerously radical to advertisers, saying this week that he will not allow it to descend into a “free-for-all hellscape”.

But are his plans feasible? Here’s a look at the proposed changes.

Will Twitter become a free-speech free-for-all?

Musk is a self-described “free-speech absolutist”.

After former US president Donald Trump was banned on the platform earlier this year, he tweeted: “A lot of people are going to be super unhappy with West Coast high tech as the de facto arbiter of free speech.”

He also said in April: “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.”

So we could see the blanket bans on various accounts, including those that have been spreading misinformation and extremist views, relaxed in the name of open discourse.

Such a move, however, would go against Twitter’s recent work to stamp out toxic behaviour on the platform.

Musk will have to strike a fine balance between the two as it could also alienate advertisers – Twitter’s main way of making money. Companies might not want their paid posts to sit next to controversial tweets.

He has walked back some of his demands for free speech on the social network, confirming Twitter would keep its content within the bounds of what is legal.

Musk has also said he will institute a content moderation council at Twitter, made up of diverse political views, before making any decision on reinstating former President Trump.

Will users have to pay a subscription fee?

Twitter last year launched its first subscription package, called Twitter Blue, which costs $4.99 for access to more features.

Musk has indicated that he supports such a model, although he wants it to be cheaper, having previously said that his interest in Twitter was “not a way to make money”.

He has said he wants to reduce Twitter's reliance on advertising so that it only makes up about 50pc of its revenues.

He will nonetheless have to come up with a credible strategy for subscriptions and indeed advertising models to safeguard Twitter’s revenue.

Musk has said he is planning to introduce an $8 per month subscription service that will charge people to keep their ‘blue tick’ status symbol on Twitter.

The verification service will be open to any users and provide additional features, such as cutting down the number of adverts on Twitter and giving their replies to Tweets priority.

The deal to buy Twitter has been largely financed through high-cost borrowings, which he will need to service by finding new ways to make it money.

Will Musk add an edit button?

Calls for an edit button are not new. But while it would allow users to correct innocuous typos it could also lead to a meaningful alteration of the public discourse.

Musk polled his followers asking if they wanted Twitter to develop an Edit button, with 73pc of 4.4 million votes being in favour.

One user who responded to Musk’s poll said that the edit button should only be available for a few minutes and that the original tweet should remain available to the public. Musk called the proposal “reasonable”.

Twitter has already begun to roll out an edit button function to users in the US.

What about fake accounts?

Musk has called spam bots, which typically post a deluge of tweets in users’ feeds, the “single most annoying problem on Twitter”.

He believes a solution would be to authenticate “all real humans” and use photos, emails and phone numbers to establish someone’s identity.

Twitter already has practices in place to detect fake accounts. But it has become more difficult to spot the instances where real people create fake accounts to spread disinformation or attempt to scam users, especially through crypto-related tweets.

Musk will have his work cut out for him.

Will he bring back Vine?

Musk has teased the idea of bringing back Vine, the once popular video sharing app that has some similarities to TikTok.

Vine allowed fans to post six second videos, typically comedy shorts. At one stage it had 200 million users, but its popularity waned and in 2016 Twitter shut it down.

Now, Musk is considering bringing it back. He posted a poll asking if people wanted the app to return, and questioned users on what could make it better than TikTok.

