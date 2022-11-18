Elon Musk: Twitter closes offices until next week

James Clayton in San Francisco and Peter Hoskins in Singapore - BBC News
·3 min read
Elon Musk.
Elon Musk.

Twitter has told employees that the company's office buildings will be temporarily closed, effective immediately.

In a message seen by the BBC, workers were told that the offices would reopen on Monday 21 November.

It did not give a reason for the move.

The announcement comes amid reports that large numbers of staff were quitting after new owner Elon Musk called on them to sign up for "long hours at high intensity" or leave.

The message went on to say: "Please continue to comply with company policy by refraining from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere."

Screengrab of message sent to Twitter staff.
The message sent to Twitter staff

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the BBC.

This week Mr Musk told Twitter staff that they had to commit to working "long hours at high intensity" or else leave the company, according to reports.

In an email to staff, the firm's new owner said workers should agree to the pledge if they wanted to stay, the Washington Post reported.

Those who did not sign up by Thursday would be given three months' severance pay, Mr Musk said.

Earlier this month the company said that it was cutting around 50% of its workforce.

Today's announcement that Twitter had temporarily closed its offices came amid signs that large numbers of workers have now also resigned as they have not accepted Mr Musk's new terms.

Employees have been tweeting using the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWorked and a saluting emoji to show they were leaving the firm.

One former Twitter worker who wished to remain anonymous told the BBC: "I think when the dust clears today, there's probably going to be less than 2,000 people left."

They added that everyone in their team had been terminated.

"The manager of that team, his manager was terminated. And then that manager's manager was terminated. The person above that was one of the execs terminated on the first day. So there's nobody left in that chain of command."

Before Mr Musk took control of Twitter the company had around 8,000 staff. The firm was also reported to have employed thousands of contract workers, the majority of which are understood to have been laid off.

Another person said they had resigned even though they had been prepared to take on the increased workload demanded by Mr Musk.

"I didn't want to work for someone who threatened us over email multiple times about only 'exceptional tweeps should work here' when I was already working 60-70 hours weekly," they said.

The world's richest person became Twitter's chief executive after buying the firm last month in a $44bn (£37bn) deal.

After the message about Twitter's offices being closed was sent and in an apparent reference to the problems he has faced since buying the firm, Mr Musk tweeted:

"How do you make a small fortune in social media? Start out with a large one."

You may also be interested in:

Latest Stories

  • Nancy Pelosi Reflects On the Not-Quite-End of An Era

    An interview with the outgoing House Speaker

  • Elon Musk Rejects Jimmy Fallon’s Plea to ‘Fix’ Twitter Meme Claiming Fallon Died

    The hashtag #RIPJimmyFallon trended Tuesday

  • Snowstorm Coats Farmland in Northern Colorado

    Snow-coated farmland was seen near Sterling, Colorado, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued winter weather advisories across northern Colorado on Thursday, November 17.The NWS said some regions in Colorado could see up to 10 inches of snow and warned people to avoid nonessential travel.Footage uploaded to Twitter by user @TractorNinja shows snow descending on northeast Colorado. Credit: @TractorNinja via Storyful

  • Kim Kardashian Wanted Her First Red Carpet Appearance with Pete Davidson to Be with Her Brown Hair

    On the Nov. 17 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the fashion mogul voiced her strategic style plan for making her red carpet debut with her ex-beau

  • Elon Musk abruptly shut down Twitter offices as workers resign en masse

    Insider confirmed Twitter told employees to leave offices immediately, as less than half of its employees committed to Elon Musk's "hardcore" vision.

  • Iranian Police Open Fire At Tehran Train Station, Beat Women With Batons

    Footage showed authorities battering passengers and shooting on a train platform as protests against the country's religious laws intensified.

  • Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Will Wear Tiaras Next Week — Which Sparklers Will They Choose?

    The Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla are gearing up for their first tiara moment in three years — here's which headpieces they might reach for

  • Kim Kardashian’s Blingy Bra Top Loungewear Could Double as a Flashy New Year’s Eve Look

    A sexy selfie? Or the perfect reply to a certain ex-boyfriend?

  • Kate Beckinsale Debuts Fiery New Hairstyle on Instagram—But Is It Real?

    Kate Beckinsale just took a page out of Jennifer Garner’s handbook and debuted a head-turning hairstyle ahead of the holidays. This week, the Serendipity star posted a video of her pristine new hair that’s perfect for winter. Instead of her signature brunette locks, Beckinsale was rocking a short red bob that fell just above her shoulders. katebeckinsale/Instagram It’s important to note that Beckinsale appears to be sitting in a movie trailer, so her new style is likely tied to her upcoming movi

  • Prosecution rests in Laffitte trial, defense makes case loans to Murdaugh were normal

    The prosecution has rested its case against former South Carolina banker Russell Laffitte, an alleged accomplice of Alex Murdaugh’s who is on trial for bank and wire fraud.

  • After Elon Musk's ultimatum, Twitter employees start exiting

    (Reuters) -Hundreds of Twitter employees are estimated to be leaving the beleaguered social media company following an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave. Musk was meeting some top employees to try and convince them to stay, said one current employee and a recently departed employee who is in touch with Twitter colleagues. While it is unclear how many employees have chosen to stay, the numbers highlight the reluctance of some staffers to remain at a company where Musk has hastened to fire half its employees including top management, and is ruthlessly changing the culture to emphasize long hours and an intense pace.

  • Hundreds Of Workers Seem To Leave Twitter As Elon Musk's 'Hardcore' Deadline Passes

    The billionaire reportedly met with "critical" employees before the Thursday ultimatum, but many staffers left anyway.

  • Alex Murdaugh reveals alibi in court filing, says he wasn’t home during murders

    Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys indicate they have witnesses who may be able to place the fallen Lowcountry scion away from the family’s hunting lodge the night his wife and son were killed.

  • Fred VanVleet says Kyle Lowry still watches every Raptors game

    Kyle Lowry watches more Raptors games than most Toronto fans do.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps pick up former CF Montreal defender in MLS re-entry draft

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,

  • 2020 Olympic champ Sunisa Lee to make a run at Paris 2024

    AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Sunisa Lee is going to make another run at Olympic glory. The 2020 women's all-around gymnastics champion announced Tuesday that she will return to training at the elite level following the end of her sophomore season at Auburn next spring. “I’ve been able to experience that once-in-a-lifetime feeling and the indescribable emotion when a gold medal is draped around your neck," Lee said in a social media post. "But I don’t want it to be just once in a lifetime,” Lee, 19, becam

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • Devils fans apologize to head coach Lindy Ruff with 'Sorry, Lindy' chant

    It sounds like Devils fans have changed their tune about head coach Lindy Ruff.