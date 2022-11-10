Elon Musk: Twitter asks NI secretary what 'tosh' looks like

·1 min read
Elon Musk
Elon Musk was responding to Chris Heaton-Harris on Twitter

Twitter's billionaire owner Elon Musk has responded to the Northern Ireland secretary of state after he called for fake news to be eliminated from the platform.

The exchange came after Chris Heaton-Harris rubbished rumours of his resignation after a fake email was circulated.

Mr Heaton-Harris described the fake resignation email as "utter tosh".

The world's richest man replied asking: "What does a tosh look like?"

The email, which came from an anonymous account, contained a fake quote from Mr Heaton-Harris.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the email has not been reported to them and they are not looking into it.

Concerns have been raised about the spread of misinformation after Mr Musk's $44bn (£38.3bn) deal to take over Twitter in October.

Mr Musk has previously described himself as a "free speech absolutist" and has signalled he is willing to reverse the bans of controversial users, including Donald Trump.

Latest Stories

  • Twitter Blue paid-for verification badges go live in the UK

    UK Twitter users on Apple’s iOS can now pay to get a blue verification badge.

  • Trudeau to miss national Remembrance Day ceremony due to summit in Cambodia

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to miss Friday's national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa. He will instead fly to Cambodia late Thursday to attend the ASEAN summit, which involves countries from across Southeast Asia. The summit, which is scheduled to start on Saturday, is the first of four international meetings that Trudeau will attend over a 10-day period. Senior government officials confirmed his expected absence during a briefing about the coming trip, which was provid

  • Biden says Elon Musk's relationships with foreign countries are 'worthy of being looked at'

    A Saudi prince and a Qatari sovereign wealth fund have stakes in Twitter, prompting discussion on foreign control over discourse in the US.

  • Don’t tell me you’re not voting. We fought too hard for that right | Opinion

    Americans woke up Wednesday to new political leaders in some states, and to more of the same in some others. Whatever, or whomever, you voted for, it is done. And it is time to come together and work as an undivided nation for the good of all.

  • UPDATE 1-Trump cannot delay watchdog for his company, court rules

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday lost a bid to delay the appointment of a watchdog at his real estate company, which is facing a civil fraud lawsuit by the New York state attorney general. The Appellate Division, a mid-level state appeals court, rejected Trump's request for a stay of Manhattan-based Justice Arthur Engoron's Nov. 3 order requiring an independent monitor for the Trump Organization. New York Attorney General Letitia James had filed a $250 million civil lawsuit in September against Trump; his adult children Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka; the New York-based Trump Organization and others for allegedly overvaluing assets and Trump's net worth through a decade of lies to banks and insurers.

  • Danny Masterson Rape Trial Will Not See Lisa Marie Presley Testify After All

    Lisa Marie Presley will not be taking the stand in Danny Masterson’s rape trial. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told LA Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo and the defense this morning that the prosecution had decided not to call Presley after all. Though set on the witness list for weeks, the scope of the testimony […]

  • Trump v DeSantis: Who will be true Maga king after midterm results?

    MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: Battle royal set between ex-president and former protege, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • Ukraine Police Say Civilian Areas Heavily Damaged in Recently Liberated Kherson Oblast Village

    Footage released by the National Police of Ukraine (NPU) on November 9 is described as showing civilian areas damaged in the recently-liberated Kherson Oblast village of Velyka Oleksandrivka.Velyka Oleksandrivka was liberated by Ukrainian forces in early October.“The police continue to document the war crimes of the Russians, to identify the units that were here and the identities of Russian military personnel,” the NPU said.The video shows a government building that the NPU said was occupied by Russian forces. Walls in some of the rooms are heavily graffitied.Ukrainian officials reported the village was shelled by Russian forces on November 8. It was unclear if the damage shown in the footage released by the NPU was caused by that shelling. Credit: National Police of Ukraine via Storyful

  • Lisa Marie Presley Nixed as Prosecution Witness in Danny Masterson Trial After Scientology Questions Restricted

    Presley probably would have taken the Fifth anyway

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.