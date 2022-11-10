Elon Musk: Twitter asks NI secretary what 'tosh' looks like

Elon Musk was responding to Chris Heaton-Harris on Twitter

Twitter's billionaire owner Elon Musk has responded to the Northern Ireland secretary of state after he called for fake news to be eliminated from the platform.

The exchange came after Chris Heaton-Harris rubbished rumours of his resignation after a fake email was circulated.

Mr Heaton-Harris described the fake resignation email as "utter tosh".

The world's richest man replied asking: "What does a tosh look like?"

What does a tosh look like? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 10, 2022

The email, which came from an anonymous account, contained a fake quote from Mr Heaton-Harris.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the email has not been reported to them and they are not looking into it.

Concerns have been raised about the spread of misinformation after Mr Musk's $44bn (£38.3bn) deal to take over Twitter in October.

Mr Musk has previously described himself as a "free speech absolutist" and has signalled he is willing to reverse the bans of controversial users, including Donald Trump.