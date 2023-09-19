Elon Musk threatens to put Twitter behind a paywall

Elon Musk looks on as he speaks during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair

Elon Musk has threatened to hide Twitter behind a paywall in what he claimed was a battle against bots, as the social network struggles with a slump in revenues.

Mr Musk said on a call with Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, that he was considering taking a “small monthly payment” for continued access to the social network, which he has rebranded as “X”.

He said taking a fee, which would require a card payment, was the only way to remove a “vast army of bots” from the social network.

Efforts to make users pay also come against a backdrop of plunging revenue at Twitter. Advertisers have pulled back since Mr Musk’s takeover last year, motivated by concerns about a rollback of moderation on the platform and what many claim is a rise in hate speech.

Mr Musk said in July the business would post around $3bn in revenues in 2023, down from about $4.4bn a year earlier.

The suggestion of a paywall came during a call hosted at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, in California, during which Mr Netanyahu urged the billionaire to tackle antisemitism and hate speech on Twitter.

The meeting with Israel’s prime minister comes as Mr Musk goes on the offensive against critics who have accused him of failing to stop antisemitism. Mr Musk has threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League, a prominent civil rights group that campaigns against anti-Jewish hatred.

Mr Netanyahu said: “I hope you find within the confines of the First Amendment, the ability to not only stop antisemitism... but any collective hatred of a people.”

Mr Musk said: “I am against antisemitism and against anything that promotes hatred and conflict.”

But he added among the hundreds of millions of posts on Twitter, “some of those are going to be bad”.

In May, Israel’s foreign ministry accused Elon Musk of stoking antisemitism by attacking the Hungarian-American investor, George Soros.

A government account tweeted at the time: “The phrase ‘The Jews’ spiked today on the list of topics trending on Twitter following a Tweet with antisemitic overtones by none other than the owner and CEO of the social network, Elon Musk.”

However, an Israeli government minister later called Mr Musk an “amazing entrepreneur and a role model”.

You assume they are good intentions. They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023

Twitter has been free since it was launched in 2006 but Mr Musk has experimented with ways to get users to pay.

The entrepreneur has already introduced premium accounts, which currently costs between £9.60 and £11 per month in the UK.

The Tesla billionaire took over Twitter last year in what he said was a bid to boost free speech on the site, rescinding bans on thousands of accounts previously blocked for breaking the social network’s rules.

He has claimed the number of people using the app had grown to 550 million people since then, however he has previously complained of rampant fake accounts and bots.