Elon Musk tells Rishi Sunak: AI 'the most destructive force in history'

Rishi Sunak in conversation with Elon Musk at Lancaster House in London on Thursday 2 Nov (Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street)

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk told Rishi Sunak in an interview on Thursday evening that artificial intelligence (AI) was likely "the most destructive force in history" that mankind would witness and that one day, "there will come a time where there are no jobs".

His comments to the Prime Minister were made live on stage at an exclusive event at Lancaster House in Mayfair, London before an audience of British tech startups, business leaders and X users, and some famous figures, like American rapper will.i.am.

Mr Musk, who has long warned policymakers of the dangers of AI, did caveat his comments by adding that not all AI is bad: “On balance, I think AI will be a force for good mostly but the probability of it going bad is not zero.”

He thanked Mr Sunak for including China in the AI safety conversation and said that he had recently visited the country and had frank and serious conversations with Chinese lawmakers, who he was said did seem to take him seriously.

"But I think even if there are no firm regulations, even if we have a capability to highlight concerns to the public, that would be very good. If that's the least that comes out of it, that would be great."

Mr Musk mentioned deep fakes videos and disinformation from fake bot social media accounts, but in particular he painted a horrifying sci-fi movie vision of humanoid robots.

"At least a car can't chase you up a tree, you can go hide indoors... but if you have a humanoid robot it can basically chase you anywhere. I think we should have some hardware, a local off switch. Any software that can be updated from the internet can be overridden," he said.

The positives of AI

However he also spoke at length about the good aspects of AI, such as the ability for AI to be used one day to give every child a "personal tutor" that could learn about them and grow with them over time, or to provide an AI companion.

"One of my sons has learning disabilities, has some trouble making friends. An AI friend would be great for him," he said.

"If you have an AI that has memory and remembers all your interactions and you give it permission to read anything you've ever done, so really it will know you better than you know yourself, you will actually have your friend. As long as that friend can stay your friend... but i think that will actually be a real thing."

Mr Musk, who owns electric car company Tesla and aerospace firm SpaceX, praised London, stressing that it and San Francisco are "the two leading locations on earth for AI".

He also praised British semiconductor firm ARM, now owned by Japan's Softbank, saying that it "is one of the best if not the best in chip design".

"We use a lot of ARM tech, almost everyone does actually," he added.

Nevertheless, while he had a very magnanimous view towards AI in some regards, he was still worried that the technology could easily overwhelm mankind without us being aware.

"The pace of AI is faster than any technology I've seen in history so far. It seems to be growing in cap by 5 fold and 10 fold per year... and government isnt used to moving at that speed," Mr Musk warned.