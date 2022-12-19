Elon Musk Tells Adam Schiff His Brain Is 'Too Small' In Juvenile Political Tweet Attack

Billionaire Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday mobilized his massive social media company to launch into national politics and used a crass attack to target a lawmaker who had criticized his assault on free speech.

Musk slammed the size of Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-Calif.) “brain” in a tweet.

“Thankfully, you lose your chairmanship very soon,” Musk wrote Sunday morning, referring to Schiff’s position heading the House Intelligence Committee. “Your brain is too small.”

Schiff will step down as the committee chair as the new Republican majority takes over the House.

Musk’s tweet — which was taken down later in the day — was in response to Schiff’s tweet Friday criticizing Musk’s policies on Twitter censoring journalists whose coverage he doesn’t like, while allowing back Twitter users spreading hate.

Musk, for example, has allowed back on Twitter notorious neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin, a racist, antisemite, homophobe and misogynist who declared in 2018 that women “deserve to be beaten, raped and locked in cages.”

Musk calls himself a “free speech absolutist to justify turning a blind eye to hatred and bigotry on Twitter,” Schiff wrote.

Elon Musk hops on his massive social media platform to launch a middle-school slam at Rep. Adam Schiff.

Schiff and Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) earlier this month sent a letter to Musk inquiring about his content moderation strategy in light of research showing that hate speech has spiked on Twitter since Musk took over.

Musk insisted in a responding tweet that the data was “false,” but provided no evidence to contradict statistics collected in online research.

