Elon Musk tackling Dodger Stadium traffic problem with the 'Dugout Loop'

Elon Musk has proposed the “Dugout Loop,” a underground tunnel that would transport fans from a Los Angeles metro station to Dodger Stadium in about four minutes. (Getty Images)

As any Los Angeles resident knows, getting to and from Dodger Stadium on a game day can be a disaster. Traffic can get back up for miles, and often competes with rush hour surrounding downtown, causing fans to sit frustrated in their cars while simply attempting to get to the baseball game on time.

Elon Musk things he has a solution.

Musk’s The Boring Company announced plans for the “Dugout Loop” on Wednesday night, a “zero-emissions, high speed, underground public transportation system” from East Hollywood to Dodger Stadium. The proposed plan would be able to transport 1,400 people to the stadium in the electric vehicle in less than four minutes. That number can eventually rise to 2,800 fans, about five percent of the stadium’s capacity.

The Boring Company is excited to announce Dugout Loop – a high-speed, zero-emissions, underground public transportation system, allowing fans to get from the Red Line to Dodger Stadium in under 4 minutes https://t.co/q53zKeDkts — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) August 16, 2018





“The Dugout Loop will be good for fans and neighbors, providing another fast and affordable way for people to get to home games, while helping reduce traffic in the neighborhoods surrounding Dodger Stadium,” Tucker Kain, the Dodgers’ chief financial officer, told ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

Musk expects construction on this project would last up to 14 months, though would actually take “likely much less.” The company also promised to have no “above-ground disruption” during construction.

The 3.6 mile tunnel would pick up fans from one of three stops on the Metro Red Line west of the stadium and drop them off in the stadium parking lot, costing only $1. All they would have to do is reserve a ticket by phone, in person or through the company’s mobile app.

“This not only will solve traffic issues to and from the stadium, but it will give an economic boost to places around Dodger Stadium,” Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti told ESPN. “People are now going to be in restaurants and bars, because they have more time, instead of just sitting in their cars.”

