Elon Musk Blasted as ‘Full-On Hypocrite’ After Twitter Suspends Account Tracking His Jet Use

A Twitter account known for tracking Elon Musk’s movements by private jet has been suspended by the social media giant.

Jack Sweeney, a 19-year-old University of Central Florida student who created @ElonJet, confirmed the news in a tweet on his personal account. Sweeney has since shared links to the @ElonJet account on other platforms.

Well it appears @ElonJet is suspended. — Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) December 14, 2022

Sweeney, who did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment, told the New York Post that Musk “really is asking for it because it’s just going to get worse in the news.”

“He’s going to be called a full-on hypocrite,” Sweeney told the outlet.

Representatives for Twitter did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

The suspension comes after Sweeney released his own “Twitter Files” last week, accusing the company of shadow banning the @ElonJet account.

“Internal messages obtained by a anonymous Twitter employee explained to me that on ‘Dec 2 2022 your account @elonjet was visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally’,” he wrote. “Screenshots show Ella Irwin VP at Twitter Trust and Safety requesting elonjet to have heavy VF (visibility filtering).”

Screenshots show Ella Irwin VP at Twitter Trust and Safety requesting elonjet to have heavy VF (visibility filtering) pic.twitter.com/ehHJpo4zQR — Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) December 11, 2022

In a follow-up tweet on Monday, Sweeney said that it appeared that @ElonJet was no longer banned or hidden.

It appears @ElonJet is longer banned or hidden in anyway. I think Twitter noticed my tweets and back tracked. Guilty in my book. pic.twitter.com/MRxVbPaXxS — Jack Sweeney (@JxckSweeney) December 12, 2022

“I think Twitter noticed my tweets and back tracked,” he said. “Guilty in my book.”

While Musk has previously said that he believes the @ElonJet account poses a threat to his security, he emphasized last month that he had no plans to ban it from Twitter.

“My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk,” Musk wrote at the time.

My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

In addition to Musk, Sweeney operates accounts that track the private jet movements of Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, former President Donald Trump and even Russian oligarchs. The accounts utilize data from legal websites such as the ADS-B Exchange.