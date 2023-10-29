Elon Musk to supply Starlink internet to aid organisations in Gaza

Antenna signals were blocked in Gaza meaning a blackout on phone and internet in the region - AFP/MOHAMMED ABED

Elon Musk has said his Starlink satellite network will support communication links in Gaza with “internationally recognised aid organisations” after internet access and phone service was cut off in the territory.

The billionaire said in a post on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that it was not clear who has authority for ground links in Gaza, but we do know that “no terminal has requested a connection in that area”.

A telephone and internet blackout isolated people in the Gaza Strip from the world and from each other on Saturday, with calls to loved ones, ambulances or colleagues elsewhere all but impossible as Israel widened its air and ground assault.

Humanitarian organisations said the blackout was impeding life-saving operations and preventing them from contacting their staff on the ground.

Mr Musk’s offer came in response to a post by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Democrat, who warned that cutting communications in Gaza would harm independent reporters and aid workers.

Palestinians charge their mobiles at a collective electricity point at a shelter in the Gaza Strip

“Cutting off all communication to a population of 2.2 million is unacceptable. Journalists, medical professionals, humanitarian efforts, and innocents are all endangered,” she said.

“I do not know how such an act can be defended. The United States has historically denounced this practice.”

Mr Musk replied: “Starlink will support connectivity to internationally recognised aid organisations in Gaza.”

It is unclear how organisations in Gaza would be able to use the satellite network because connecting to it requires specialist equipment and connectivity is already limited.

Starlink’s role in Ukraine- Russia conflict

Mr Musk did not elaborate on how he would prevent the communications link from being used by Hamas commanders battling Israeli forces.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year, Starlink satellites were reported to have been critical to maintaining internet connectivity in some areas despite attempted Russian jamming.

Since then Mr Musk has said he declined to extend coverage over Russian-occupied Crimea, refusing to allow his satellites to be used for Ukrainian attacks on Russian forces there.

Mr Musk’s influence on US foreign policy has raised concern, with some calling for the US to develop its own technology to avoid reliance on his private network.

