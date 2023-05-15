Elon Musk subpoenaed by US Virgin Islands to hand over documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein

The subpoena is seeking all communications between Mr Musk and Epstein - EPA

The US Virgin Islands has subpoenaed Elon Musk for documents in its lawsuit accusing JP Morgan Chase & Co of helping enable sexual abuses by late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a Monday court filing in US District Court in Manhattan, the Virgin Islands issued a subpoena to the billionaire on April 28.

The filing said Musk, one of the richest people in the world, may have been referred to JP Morgan by Epstein. It did not provide further explanation for its interest in obtaining documents from Mr Musk.

The Tesla boss did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US Virgin Islands accuses JP Morgan of missing red flags about Epstein's abuse of women on Little St James, a private island owned by the disgraced financier.

The bank has said it should not be held liable for a former top executive's relationship with Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The lawsuit relates to Little St James, Epstein's private island - REUTERS

The subpoena sought all communications between the entrepreneur and JP Morgan regarding Epstein as well as communications between Mr Musk and Epstein.

The subpoena also sought all documents regarding fees that Mr Musk paid to Epstein or to JP Morgan regarding Mr Musk's accounts or relationship with JP Morgan.

It also asked Mr Musk for all documents reflecting or regarding Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking and his procurement of girls or women for commercial sex.

The details were part of a request by the Virgin Islands to serve the subpoena on Mr Musk by alternative means because the government had not been able to serve an initial subpoena on Mr Musk at Tesla, or through a lawyer who has accepted service on behalf of Mr Musk in the past.

Earlier this month Larry Page, the Google co-founder, was hit with a subpoena in the same case.

