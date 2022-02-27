Elon Musk Steps Up to Save Ukraine's Internet, but Details Are Sparse

Elon Musk, tech billionaire and founder of aerospace manufacturer SpaceX, has agreed to rescue Ukraine's internet after the country's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reached out to him via Twitter.

On Friday, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov asked Musk turn his attention away from space exploration for a bit to help his country stay connected to the internet as the ongoing Russian attacks threaten the nation's internet connectivity.

Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 26, 2022





Russia launched a full-scale invasion on Ukraine on Wednesday. Since then, Western countries have come together to impose strict sanctions on Russia. After a move to block Russia from global banking system SWIFT on Saturday, president Vladimir Putin put the country's nuclear force on high alert.

According to internet governance watchdog NetBlocks, there were significant disruptions to connectivity in multiple parts of Ukraine as Russia advanced.

"We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations," said Federov referring to SpaceX's satellite internet service.

A few hours after Federov's tweet, Musk replied saying Starlink is now active in Ukraine, and that he was sending more terminals needed to use the service.

However, Musk did not specify how SpaceX was planning to get additional terminals to Ukraine.

It's not the first time Musk's company has stepped up to help a country in need. Earlier this year, SpaceX reportedly sent some 50 Starlink terminals to be set up in Tonga in an effort to restore internet following a volcanic eruption.







