Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch Starship in first step to putting a man on Mars

elon musk's spacex starship at boca chica launch base - SPACEX/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk is preparing for a test flight of the most powerful rocket ever built, designed to send astronauts to the Moon, Mars and beyond.

The billionaire's company SpaceX is counting down to the first test flight on Monday of Starship, a 164-foot (50-metre) tall spacecraft designed to carry crew and cargo that sits atop a 230-foot tall first-stage Super Heavy booster rocket.

The giant rocket is scheduled to blast off from Starbase, the SpaceX spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas, at 1pm UK time.

Mr Musk has sought to manage expectations about the launch, warning that the test could fail.

He said in a live event on Twitter Spaces on Sunday: "It's a very risky flight. It's the first launch of a very complicated, gigantic rocket.

"There's a million ways this rocket could fail. We're going to be very careful and if we see anything that gives us concern, we'll postpone."

Mr Musk said he wanted to "set expectations low" because "probably tomorrow will not be successful – if by successful one means reaching orbit."

Fallback times are scheduled for later in the week if Monday's launch attempt is delayed.

Nasa has picked the Starship spacecraft to ferry astronauts to the Moon in late 2025 – a mission known as Artemis III – for the first time since the Apollo programme ended in 1972.

Elon Musk has warned the SpaceX Starship rocket will probably not reach orbit in today's test - REUTERS/Go Nakamura

Collectively referred to as Starship, the spacecraft and the Super Heavy rocket have never flown in combination together, although there have been several sub-orbital test flights of the spacecraft alone.

If all goes according to plan, the Super Heavy booster will separate from Starship about three minutes after launch and splash down in the Gulf of Mexico.

Starship, which has six engines of its own, will continue to an altitude of nearly 150 miles, completing a near-circle of the Earth before splashing down in the Pacific Ocean about 90 minutes after launch.

Mr Musk said: "If it gets to orbit, that's a massive success. If we get far enough away from the launchpad before something goes wrong then I think I would consider that to be a success.

"Just don't blow up the launchpad."

Starship generates 17 million pounds of thrust, more than twice that of the Saturn V rockets used to send Apollo astronauts to the Moon.

SpaceX foresees eventually putting a Starship into orbit and then refueling it with another Starship so it can continue on a journey to Mars or beyond.

Mr Musk said the goal is to make Starship reusable and bring down the price to a few million dollars per flight.

He said: "In the long run - long run meaning, I don't know, two or three years - we should achieve full and rapid reusability."

The eventual objective is to establish bases on the Moon and Mars and put humans on the "path to being a multi-planet civilization," Mr Musk said.

"We are at this brief moment in civilization where it is possible to become a multi-planet species," he said. "That's our goal. I think we've got a chance."