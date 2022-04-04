Elon Musk snaps up $3bn Twitter stake

Elon Musk's Twitter posts have brought him to the attention of financial regulators.

Elon Musk has taken a 9.2% stake in Twitter, according to a US securities filing.

The news sent Twitter shares soaring about 25% in pre-market trading.

The Tesla founder bought 73,486,938 Twitter shares on 14 March, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The stake is worth $2.89bn (£2.20bn), based on Twitter's closing price on Friday.

The stake makes him one of the largest shareholders in the company and is more than four times the 2.25% holding of Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.

Musk is a regular Twitter user with more than 80 million followers, although recently he said he is giving "serious thought" to building a new social media platform.

Late last month Musk asked his followers whether they thought the social medial platform encouraged free speech.

"Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?"

He then asked: "Is a new platform needed?"