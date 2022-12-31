Elon Musk Sides With Greta Thunberg After Online Spat With Andrew Tate: ‘I Think She’s Cool’

Elon Musk sided with Greta Thunberg in her feud with right-wing internet personality Andrew Tate, who was recently arrested in Romania on suspicion of rape, human trafficking and organized crime.

Before he was taken into custody on Thursday, Tate tweeted a video response to the Swedish environmental activist featuring a “not recycled” pizza box from a local chain. It was widely believed that the box revealed his location to authorities, leading to his arrest. (A spokesperson for Romania’s organized crime unit later clarified that there was no connection.)

“Sometimes it’s just better to make pizza at home,” Musk tweeted on Saturday after the teen climate activist tweeted “This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes.”

Sometimes it’s just better to make pizza at home — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 31, 2022

Also Read:

Kickboxer Andrew Tate Couldn’t Just Stop Talking After Being Shut Down by Greta Thunberg for ‘Small Dick Energy’

The Twitter CEO also expressed support in his response to an article by the conservative satirical site The Babylon Bee that read, “New Greta Thunberg Thermostat Scowls at You When You Turn the Heat Up.”

“The sheer amount of brand awareness achieved by Greta within a few years is astounding,” Musk replied. “I think she’s cool tbh.”

The online spat between Thunberg and Tate began on Dec. 27, when the 36-year-old influencer tagged her in a tweet about the number of luxury cars he owns and their “respective enormous emissions,” asking for an email so he could send her a “complete list.”

“Yes, please do enlighten me,” she wrote in her viral response. “Email me at smalldickenergy@getalife.com.”

Also Read:

Right Wing Influencer Andrew Tate Arrested in Romania as Part of Human Trafficking Case

Story continues

On Saturday, a Romanian court extended the detention of Tate, his brother and two other Romanian suspects to a 30-day period. According to prosecutors, Tate and his brother had been under investigation since April and had identified six women who they allegedly sexually exploited.

In a Thursday statement, prosecutors said that “The four suspects … appear to have created an organised (sp) crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialised (sp) websites for a cost.”

Tate appears to have maintained access to his Twitter account while in detention. His most recent Tweet from Saturday morning reads, “God is on our side, so the Matrix will not win. Inshallah.”

Also Read:

Cult Film ‘Office Space’ Inspires Software Engineer to Steal Over $300,000