Elon Musk Shrugs Off Trans Daughter’s Rejection: ‘Can’t Win Them All’

Elon Musk told the Financial Times “you can’t win ‘em all” when asked about earlier this year being disowned by his teenage transgender daughter. He blamed “neo-Marxists” for their estrangement.

In the interview that ran Friday, he said that the American left is responsible for “full-on communism” that leads to the “general sentiment that if you’re rich, you’re evil.”

He said, “[The relationship with my daughter] may change, but I have very good relationships with all the others. Can’t win them all.”

As several media outlets reported at the time, the 18-year-old, whose mother is author Justine Wilson, filed a petition for a name change in April in which she stated, “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

The Tesla and SpaceX founder announced in May that he is now a Republican and has since shared anti-trans messages, such as “we are simultaneously being told that gender differences do not exist and that genders are so profoundly different that irreversible surgery is the only option.”

In 2020, he drew criticism for tweeting “pronouns suck.” His partner at the time, Grimes, who identifies as gender neutral, asked him to turn off his phone as they “cannot support hate.”

Later that year, Musk tweeted, “I absolutely support trans [people], but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.” However, when news of the name change petition surfaced in June, Musk used his daughter’s preferred pronouns when he told the The Daily Beast: “She does not want to be a public figure. I think it is important to defend her right to privacy.”

Musk has five children with ex-wife Wilson and shares a 2-year-old with Grimes. In March, the singer confirmed to Vanity Fair they had welcomed their second child, Exa Dark Sideræl. In July, Business Insider reported that in November 2021, he had twins with Shivon Ellis, an executive at Musk’s neurotech company Neuralink.

