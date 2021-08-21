Elon Musk Shares Picture of Taliban Members Without Face Masks, Asks 'Do They Even Know About Delta Variant' (View Post)

New Delhi, August 21: Elon Musk, founder of Space X, CEO of Tesla, and a quite popular Twitterati, on Saturday shared a picture of a group of Taliban members sitting in a circle without a face mask. The tech genius while sharing the post wondered why no one is wearing a face mask and asked whether the people know about the Delta variant or not? Many others on the digital platform seemed to agree with Musk, however some of them were not quite convinced with the need of his 'interference' in the matter.

Also Read | How Brands For Less Group (BFL) Expanded their Business During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Musk post comes amid the re-surfacing fear of coronavirus across countries owing to Delta Variant and the Taliban's taking over of power from the Presidential Palace in Afghanistan. Several reports show that the Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading fast in several countries with increased hospitalisation rates as well aw deaths. Ever since the pandemic began, repeated emphasis has been made on the importance of wearing the mask to curtail the spread of the virus. COVID-19 Hospitalisation Rates for Young Adults Hits Record in US Amid Surge in Delta Variant.

See Elon Musk's Post Here:

Also Read | EPFO Adds 12.83 Lakh Net Subscribers in June 2021; Nearly 48% of Total Net Additions In Age Group Of 18-25 Years

Do they even know about the delta variant!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2021

Meanwhile, on the Afghanistan front, the Taliban's reported take over of power from the Afghan Presidential Palace drew some strong reactions from the world leaders and global communities. Various countries, including India, are undertaking operations to evacuate their staff, officials and other members from Afghanistan.