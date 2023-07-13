Elon Musk sets his sights on ushering in a new age of green energy for Britain

A recent job posting revealed Elon Musk’s Tesla is developing plans to register as an electricity provider in Britain - REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Elon Musk has attempted to launch rockets into space, drawn up plans to blanket the skies with satellite internet coverage, and spent $44bn on the takeover of one of the world’s biggest social media companies.

Now, the billionaire has set his sights on an altogether more ordinary venture; Britain’s retail energy market.

A job listing posted on LinkedIn revealed that Tesla is developing plans to register as an electricity provider with the industry regulator and launch a “retail electricity product in the UK”.

It is thought that the service, which would be available to owners of the company’s Powerwall home battery, would sell electricity to UK households and buy back stored energy at times of peak demand.

But experts warn that while such innovation is desperately needed as the Government races to meet net zero targets, Mr Musk faces a raft of licensing rules, red tape and low returns which could scupper its takeoff.

“It’ll be difficult for them [Tesla] to make money within five years,” says Adam Bell from strategic consultancy Stonehaven.

Until 2021, Bell was head of energy strategy for what is now the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

More crucially, he says, Musk would not be able to get a license if he plans to only sell electricity to people owning a Powerwall home battery.

Tesla's Powerwall home batteries have enabled owners in Texas to earn as much as $150 a day by selling energy back to the grid

“If you’re an energy supplier in the UK, you have what’s called the Universal Service Obligation. That means you’re obliged to offer a tariff to anyone who wants one. You can’t just constrain your offer to a limited number of customers,” he says.

The legislation helps to ensure that customers with debt, poor credit ratings and other payment issues can still get contracts to access gas or electricity, he adds.

While Tesla is the world’s largest producer of electric cars, it also sells home batteries. Households with solar panels are among those purchasing Powerwall batteries, which cost around £9,500 to install.

Industry insiders say they have been adopted by between 10,000 and 20,000 households.

Tesla launched an energy provider in Texas at the end of last year where households with Powerwall batteries in certain areas can sell electricity back to the grid at peak times and buy it back when it’s cheaper.

Consumers in Texas have reported making as much as $150 (£116) dollars a day during heatwaves from selling surplus electricity.

Under Musk’s plans, households would also be able to sell surplus power – for example from solar panels – back to the grid.

Ofgem, the energy regulator, plans to eventually allow electric vehicles to sell electricity back to the grid too. This means Tesla drivers would also be able to use the service.

Ensuring there is enough electricity when it is needed is a tricky balancing act that is becoming more difficult amid a shift toward green energy.

The unpredictability of when the sun shines or the wind blows means there is scope for innovation to help improve the balance of supply and demand, Stonehaven’s Bell says.

Suppliers are required to alert National Grid’s Electricity System Operator (ESO) half an hour in advance if their estimates of consumer needs are too low. ESO then steps in and pays consumers to adapt their usage.

“The balancing act has been critically important as our system brings in more renewables. As a result, there’s more money to be made there,” Bell says.

However, the job ad that revealed Tesla’s plans suggests it is planning to go further in the UK than setting up a so-called virtual power plant – similar to those it has already launched in Australia and California.

One route to ensure it can offer electricity to all Britons would be through innovative smart products.

Kathryn Porter, an energy consultant at Watt-Logic, says this type of model would be akin to how phone contracts work.

“It’s not entirely a new idea,” she says. “In the same way that when you get a mobile phone on a two-year contract, you’re paying off the cost of the handset over two years. You get your phone calls and everything bundled in with that. People were thinking we might get to see similar models within the energy market.”

However, Porter says the reason this idea has not yet been replicated on a mass scale in the energy market is largely because of the industry being lumbered with red tape.

“It’s a very over-regulated market with extremely low margins,” she says. “That has really deterred these types of players from coming in. Where you once saw companies such as supermarkets dipping their toes into the retail energy market, they have pretty much all left.”

Energy providers are responsible for installing smart meters, and once they surpass 250,000 customers they also face a duty to help improve home insulation and reduce usage.

“People have been talking about energy as a service for quite a while but it’s not being delivered,” Porter adds. “Why is it not being delivered? Because the market is horrible. You can’t make money. You’re hugely burdened with regulation that doesn’t actually have that much to do with energy.”

Musk may be able to find a model that works by focusing on a niche part of the market but it would not yield significant profits, says Porter.

Martin Young of Investec adds that obtaining a licence requires applicants to jump through a number of hoops. But households could benefit immensely from more innovation in the sector, he says.

“Customers are a key component of the net-zero journey and we need innovative product and tariff offerings. This is even more the case for consumers who have high load devices such as EVs batteries and heat pumps as well as self-generation from solar,” he says.

Watt-Logic’s Porter also says that one factor playing in Musk’s favour is that his plans target consumers who already own electric vehicles and tend to be more well off.

But Musk’s ambitions risk being held back by his desire to do too much. On Wednesday he announced the launch of xAI, an artificial intelligence company aimed at challenging the dominance of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

“Announcing the formation of xAI to understand reality,” Musk tweeted.

Tesla board members have previously criticised Musk for appearing distracted and having a scatterbrained approach after his highly leveraged and controversial takeover of Twitter.

Between running the social media platform, which is now facing intensified competition from Meta’s Threads, sending people to space and a dozen other ventures, the world’s richest man has a lot on his plate.

But the potential for using artificial intelligence to optimise electricity supply and demand mismatches still remains, experts say. This area could be one that plays to Musk’s strengths.

The first challenge will be to survive in a market where more than 30 suppliers have collapsed since the onset of the energy crisis and where over half of firms are technically insolvent.