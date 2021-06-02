Elon Musk is set to open a 1950s diner for Tesla owners

Elon musk is now opening a 1950s diner for Tesla owners (Getty Images)

Elon Musk is reportedly set to go into the restaurant business and could open a 1950s-themed diner at a Tesla charging station.

The billionaire entrepreneur has long-hinted at these plans and said back in 2018 that he wanted to build an “old-school drive-in, roller skates and rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in Los Angeles.”

Now Mr Musk’s electric vehicle company has taken the first steps by filing new trademarks for use in the restaurant industry, according to Electrek.

“TESLA™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of restaurant services, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services, take-out restaurant services,” the trademark reportedly states.

The trademark application includes the Tesla name, Tesla logo and stylised version of the company name and could mean Tesla branded restaurants for owners to use while their vehicles charge.

The filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office was made on 27 May, according to reports.

When he first started discussing his diner idea, Mr Musk came up with a string of novel ideas for it.

Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2018

In follow-up tweets he suggested the menu might show up on a Tesla’s touch screen when it was put into park, and that there could even be an outdoor movie screen “that plays a highlight reel of the best scenes in movie history.”

Tesla then pulled building permits for the scheme to construct “a restaurant and Supercharger station” in Santa Monica, California.

But nothing happened for three years and when the building permits were again submitted earlier this year for the 62-bay Supercharger there was no mention of a diner at the planned site, according to Electrek.

Story continues

Read More

Michael Flynn suggests USA should have a Myanmar-style coup

Tesla failed to oversee Elon Musk’s tweets as agreed in SEC settlement, report says

Binance CEO mocks Elon Musk over Tesla’s bitcoin ‘hypocrisy’