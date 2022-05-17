Elon Musk says Twitter takeover ‘cannot move forward’ until bot numbers verified

Simon Hunt
·2 min read
Elon Musk said his bid to buy Twitter is on hold &#x002018;temporarily&#x002019; (Evan Agostini/AP) (AP)
Elon Musk said his bid to buy Twitter is on hold ‘temporarily’ (Evan Agostini/AP) (AP)

Elon Musk has stoked speculation he may walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter after tweeting he would not proceed until he had proof that fewer than 5% of accounts on Twitter were fake or spam.

The billionaire tweeted: “My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of

Musk shocked the business world last month after striking a lightening quick deal to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share.

Doubts over the deal started to emerge on Friday after Musk said his acquisition was “temporarily on hold” until he could see more detail on how Twitter arrived at its estimate for the number of fake accounts.

Twitter shares plummeted yesterday after Musk told a conference in Miami that spam accounts could represent as much as 20% of Twitter users, adding: “You can’t pay the same price for something that is much worse than they claimed.”

Twitter’s CEO Parag Agrawal hit back with a long Twitter thread setting out how the tech company deals with spam accounts and comes up with its estimates for their prevelance on the platform.

“Our estimate is based on multiple human reviews (in replicate) of thousands of accounts, that are sampled at random, consistently over time,” he said.

“We do this every quarter, and we have been doing this for many years. We shared an overview of the estimation process with Elon a week ago and look forward to continuing the conversation with him.”

Twitter suspends over half a million accounts each day, Agrawal said, but some fall through the net because many accounts that look fake “are actually real people.”

Musk responded by commenting with a poo emoji, adding: “So how do advertisers know what they’re getting for their money? This is fundamental to the financial health of Twitter.”

The comments have led to speculation that Musk is seeking a way to back out from his Twitter offer. Shares in Twitter dropped another 3% in the pre-market in New York on Tuesday and are now trading at $36.31, well below Musk’s offer price.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Jason Spezza is the leader the Leafs need to get over the line

    For all the playoff demons circling the Toronto Maple Leafs, 38-year-old NHL veteran Jason Spezza is the calmest guy on the ice and on the bench. His leadership has been essential in getting the Leafs to a series-deciding Game 7 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.&nbsp;

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • The pros & cons of trading for Rudy Gobert

    A report from Ian Bagley of SNYtv suggests the Toronto Raptors would have a "degree"of interest if Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert became available in a potential trade. Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discuss the pros and cons of Gobert becoming a Raptor.

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.

  • Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez finding Toronto FC, MLS to his liking

    TORONTO — Spanish striker Jesus Jimenez worked his way up through the lower levels of Spanish soccer before earning his chance with a storied club in Poland. Now he is turning heads in Major League Soccer, tied for the scoring lead with seven goals in 11 games in his first season with Toronto FC. "I've tried to help the team. Maybe I'm lucky, I don't know," a smiling Jimenez said in his rapidly improving English. "But I'm happy." "Seven goals right now is very good. I try to get more," he added.

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Leafs should find validation in struggle with Lightning

    There's no guarantees the result will be any different as the Leafs and Lightning head to a Game 7, but that doesn't mean that Toronto hasn't proven it's different.

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Mihailovic, Johnston score as Montreal tops Charlotte 2-0

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored just before halftime, Alistair Johnston added a second-half goal and CF Montreal blanked Charlotte FC 2-0 in MLS action on Saturday. Sebastian Breza stopped both shots he faced for Montreal (6-3-2). Mihailovic's goal came in the 45th minute with an assist from Romell Quioto. Johnston had his kick deflect off the far post and into the net in the 67th minute. Charlotte (4-7-1) had a 14-11 edge in shots, but Montreal had a 4-2 advantage in shots on g

  • Inexperienced Flames focus on 'process' with goal to finish off playoff opponents

    DALLAS — Closing out an NHL playoff series to advance to the next one has a way of accelerating a player's maturation. The Calgary Flames may have been the higher seed heading into their conference quarterfinal against the Dallas Stars, but the Dallas lineup is deep in players who know what it takes to advance deep into the post-season after a run to the Stanley Cup Final two years ago. "You want to break that down just (compare) the two lineups and see who has played in more winning-series game

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Friday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 6 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sport