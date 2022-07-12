Elon Musk Says 'It's Time' for Donald Trump to 'Hang Up His Hat and Sail Into the Sunset'

Jen Juneau
·3 min read
Elon Musk and Trump
Elon Musk and Trump

Getty (2) Elon Musk (L); Donald Trump

Elon Musk is sharing his thoughts on Donald Trump's future in politics.

In response to a new video of former President Trump, 76, calling the Tesla CEO "another bulls--- artist" at an Alaska rally Saturday, Musk, 51, tweeted Monday, "I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset."

"Dems should also call off the attack – don't make it so that Trump's only way to survive is to regain the Presidency," he continued.

Musk also replied to a Twitter user who tweeted a list of things Trump did during his presidency that the user considered positive: "Yeah, but too much drama. Do we really want a bull in a china shop situation every single day!?"

"Also, I think the legal maximum age for start of Presidential term should be 69," Musk added.

Elon Musk/Twitter

Another user told Musk he was "a little surprised" to hear the SpaceX founder's opinion of Trump, writing, "I say Trump/DeSantis 2024 DeSantis 2028/32."

"Trump would be 82 at end of term, which is too old to be chief executive of anything, let alone the United States of America," Musk wrote.

Trump's comments came amid news that Musk had terminated his $44 billion dollar Twitter deal, alleging that the company was in "breach of multiple provisions" of an original agreement. (In a statement provided to PEOPLE on Friday, the Twitter Board said, "We are committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plan to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.")

"He's got himself a mess," Trump said of the Twitter deal, adding of Musk's recent claim that he "might never have voted for a Republican" in the past, "I didn't know that; he told me he voted for me."

Before backing out of his Twitter deal, Musk said in May that if his deal to acquire the social-media platform went through as planned, he would reverse the permanent ban against Trump that was put in place following the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

"Permanent bans should be extremely rare and really reserved for accounts that are bots, or scam, spam accounts … I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump," Musk said at FT Live's Future of the Car conference, according to a CNBC report. "I think that was a mistake, because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice."

He was quick to note, however, that he hadn't yet acquired Twitter.

"I would reverse the permanent ban," Musk added. "I don't own Twitter yet. So this is not like a thing that will definitely happen, because what if I don't own Twitter?"

