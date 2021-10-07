Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Relocate HQ to Austin

Patrick Pleul/Reuters

Elon Musk announced during a shareholder meeting on Thursday that Tesla would move its headquarters. “I’m excited to announce that we’re moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas,” the world's richest person said during a shareholder meeting.

Talking about the company’s skyrocketing vehicle deliveries, he said, “I almost got arrested at one point for claiming that we’d do 5,000 a week.” Then he did a fake evil laugh.

The electric car maker is currently headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Tesla has already established a factory in Austin, and much of the business of Musk’s other main venture, SpaceX, happens in the Lone Star State as well.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.