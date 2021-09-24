Elon Musk says he and partner Grimes are semi-separated

Elon Musk and Grimes

Elon Musk says he has "semi-separated" from his partner, the Canadian pop artist Grimes.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO told Page Six that while they "still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms", their careers often keep them apart for long periods of time.

Grimes has yet to comment on the status of her relationship with Mr Musk.

The couple began dating in 2018 and welcomed their first child, named X Æ A-Xii, in May last year.

Mr Musk said the pair intend to continue co-parenting their child.

"It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas and her work is primarily in LA," Mr Musk told Page Six. "She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

The pair were last seen together leaving the Met Gala earlier this month. Grimes had walked the red carpet alone but was joined by her billionaire partner inside the event.

Mr Musk was previously married to Canadian author Justine Wilson, with whom he has five sons: twins Griffin and Xavier, 17, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai, 15.

He was also twice married to Westworld actress Talulah Riley. They first wed in 2010 but divorced in 2012. They reconciled a year later and remarried in 2013, before divorcing again in 2016.