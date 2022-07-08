Elon Musk says he's terminating Twitter deal, board to fight

·5 min read

Elon Musk announced he will walk away from his tumultuous $44 billion offer to buy Twitter, leaving the deal on he verge of collapse. The Tesla CEO sent a letter to Twitter's board Friday saying he is terminating the acquisition.

But Twitter isn't accepting Musk's declaration. The chair of Twitter's board, Bret Taylor, tweeted in response that the board is “committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.”

Twitter could have pushed for a $1 billion breakup fee that Musk agreed to pay under these circumstances. Instead, it looks ready to fight to complete the deal, which the company's board has approved and CEO Parag Agrawal has insisted he wants to consummate.

The possible unraveling of the deal is just the latest twist in a saga between the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms. Much of the drama has played out on Twitter, with Musk — who has more than 100 million followers — lamenting that the company was failing to live up to its potential as a platform for free speech.

On Friday, shares of Twitter fell 5% to $36.81, well below the $54.20 that Musk had offered to pay. Shares of Tesla, meanwhile, climbed 2.5% to $752.29.

Musk lawyer Mike Ringler wrote in the letter to Twitter dated Friday that for nearly two months, Musk has sought data to judge the prevalence of “fake or spam” accounts on the social media platform.

“Twitter has failed or refused to provide this information. Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr. Musk’s requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr. Musk incomplete or unusable information,” the letter said. It also said the information is fundamental to Twitter’s business and financial performance, and it’s needed to finish the merger agreement.

"This is a disaster scenario for Twitter and its board,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote Friday in a note to investors. He predicted a long court fight by Twitter to either restore the deal or get a $1 billion breakup fee that was specified in the contract. “From the beginning this was always a head scratcher to go after Twitter at a $44 billion price tag for Musk and never made much sense to the Street, now it ends (for now) in a Twilight Zone ending with Twitter’s Board back against the wall and many on the Street scratching their head around what is next.”

On Thursday, Twitter sought to shed more light on how it counts spam accounts in a briefing with journalists and company executives. Twitter said it removes 1 million spam accounts each day. the spam accounts represent well below 5% of its active user base each quarter. To calculate how many accounts are malicious spam, Twitter said it reviews “thousands of accounts” sampled at random, using both public and private data such as IP addresses, phone numbers, geolocation and how the account behaves when it is active, to determine whether an account is real.

Last month, Twitter offered Musk access to its “firehose” of raw data on hundreds of millions of daily tweets, according to multiple reports at the time, though neither the company nor Musk confirmed this. Private data, which isn’t available publicly and thus not in the data “firehose” that was given to Musk, includes IP addresses, phone numbers and location. Twitter said such private data helps avoid misidentifying real accounts as spam.

Ringler also alleged that Twitter broke the agreement when it fired its revenue product leader and general manager of consumers, as well announcing the layoff of one-third of its talent acquisition team. The sale agreement, he wrote, required Twitter to “seek and obtain consent” if it deviated from conducting normal business. Twitter was required to “preserve substantially intact the material components of its current business organization,” the letter said.

Musk’s flirtation with buying Twitter appeared to begin in late March. That’s when Twitter has said he contacted members of its board — including co-founder Jack Dorsey — and told them he was buying up shares of the company and interested in either joining the board, taking Twitter private or starting a competitor. Then, on April 4, he revealed in a regulatory filing that he had became the company’s largest shareholder after acquiring a 9% stake worth about $3 billion.

At first, Twitter offered Musk a seat on its board. But six days later, Agrawal tweeted that Musk will not be joining the board after all. His bid to buy the company came together quickly after that.

Musk had agreed to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, inserting a “420” marijuana reference into his offer price. He sold roughly $8.5 billion worth of shares in Tesla to help fund the purchase, then strengthened his commitments of more than $7 billion from a diverse group of investors including Silicon Valley heavy hitters like Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

Inside Twitter, Musk’s offer was met with confusion and falling morale, especially after Musk publicly criticized one of Twitter’s top lawyers involved in content-moderation decisions.

As Twitter executives prepared for the deal to move forward, the company instituted a hiring freeze, halted discretionary spending and fired two top managers. The San Francisco company has also been laying off staff, most recently part of its talent acquisition team.

Barbara Ortutay, Tom Krisher And Matt O'brien, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rogers outage affects 911 calls, debit transactions and sends droves to coffee shops

    TORONTO — Canadians woke up Friday morning to a widespread network outage at Rogers Communications Inc. that left many customers without mobile and internet service and caused trouble for 911 services, debit transactions and even Service Canada's beleaguered passport offices. A notice on the Toronto-based telecommunications company's website said the outage was impacting both its wireless and home service customers and is also affecting phone and chat support. The company offered no explanation

  • Elon Musk stalling Twitter deal ‘really isn’t about the bots,’ analyst says

    Brian Fitzgerald, senior equity analyst at Wells Fargo, joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain what's behind Elon Musk's latest move to stall his deal with Twitter.

  • NFL is seeking a streaming platform to host its Sunday Ticket

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs and Rachelle Akuffo look at headlines that the NFL is shopping for a streaming platform to host its Sunday Ticket service.

  • Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

    TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,022.86, down 40.31 points.) Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Down six cents, or 2.7 per cent, to $2.13 on 16 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 19 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $23.34 on six million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 79 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $63.94 on 5.9 million shares. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG).

  • New report shows most Paycheck Protection Program funds didn’t reach employees

    Yahoo Finance columnist Rick Newman breaks down a new report, which found that nearly 75% of the Paycheck Protection Program spending went to unintended recipients.

  • Feds nudge airlines to let families sit together on planes

    The Transportation Department on Friday urged airlines to make it easier for families to sit together on planes at no extra charge. The department said in a notice to airlines that the carriers “should do everything that they can to ensure the ability of a young child” 13 or younger to sit next to an older family member. The agency said it will monitor airlines starting in November and might propose new regulations. The trade group Airlines for America said carriers “have always worked to accomm

  • China tightens rules on $1.3 trln credit card business

    China unveiled tighter rules late on Thursday to better regulate its $1.3 trillion credit card industry, urging lenders to adopt a "prudent" growth strategy, and monitor risks more closely. Banks are also barred from using the number of cards issued or market share as main performance metrics, and are required to cap the number of dormant cards at 20% of total, according to rules jointly published by China's central bank, and the country's banking regulator. "China's credit card business has been growing rapidly, playing a key role in facilitating payment and consumption," the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said in a statement on its website accompanying the release of the new rules.

  • AOC mocks Brett Kavanaugh for skipping dessert at DC steakhouse amid protests outside: 'The least they could do is let him eat cake'

    "Nobody cares about it unless it's a Republican in a restaurant," she said. "Can someone please explain the obsession because I don't get it."

  • Canada sees potential for 'movement' on U.S. lumber dispute -minister

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada sees the potential for some movement toward settling a longstanding dispute with the United States over softwood lumber tariffs as the cost of building materials spikes south of the border, adding to four-decade high inflation. "Given what we are facing around inflationary concerns... this is an issue that we could actually find some movement on," Canada's International Trade Minister Mary Ng said in a telephone interview on Friday.

  • 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy While They Offer Yields of 6% or More

    These two Canadian dividend stocks are some of the best to buy, and after their recent selloff, they now offer highly attractive yields. The post 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks to Buy While They Offer Yields of 6% or More appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Elon Musk terminates attempt to buy Twitter, citing ‘multiple’ problems

    Elon Musk is looking to pull out of his attempt to buy Twitter, citing multiple problems with the deal. Mr Musk’s lawyers accused Twitter of having misled him about the nature of the company and the purchase. Twitter “appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement”, lawyers said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

  • Worker killed at Suncor oil sands plant in Alberta, Canada

    (Reuters) -A worker has been killed at Suncor Energy's oil sands base plant in northern Alberta, the company said on Thursday, the second fatality at the site this year and the latest in a string of incidents at Canada's third-largest oil producer. Suncor is under pressure to overhaul management and improve operations from activist investment firm Elliott Management, which has also criticised the firm for its poor safety record. Thirteen employees and contractors have died in accidents at Suncor sites since 2014, including the latest fatality.

  • Massive Rogers outage snarling telecom, banking and government services continues

    A massive outage at Rogers has brought down internet and cellular service across Canada, and has also interrupted government services and payment systems for businesses and individuals. The outage began some time early Friday morning, and as of 5 p.m. ET had not been fixed. The company does not have an estimate when the day-long outage will be fixed, said Kye Prigg, Rogers' senior vice-president of access networks and operations, on CBC's Power & Politics. "I wouldn't like to say whether it's go

  • WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly paid $12 million to quash sexual misconduct claims

    According to a new report, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon allegedly paid four women $12 million to silence their allegations of sexual misconduct.

  • Johnny Depp Greets Fans in Germany Ahead of Concert Stop with Jeff Beck

    Johnny Depp has been touring across Europe with Jeff Beck in recent weeks

  • When Will the Crypto Winter End for Investors?

    The challenges surrounding the cryptocurrency ecosystem are likely to impact investor sentiment in the second half of 2022. The post When Will the Crypto Winter End for Investors? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock rises after CEO buys more shares

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down how retail stocks are trading.

  • Former President Bill Clinton encouraged Andrew Cuomo to appeal to New York voters and tell them his 'fate was in their hands, not the politicians' instead of resigning amid sexual harassment scandal

    Cuomo's advisors believed following Clinton's advice would "do more harm than good," Lis Smith wrote in an upcoming book.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter deal reportedly in ‘serious jeopardy’

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at Twitter shares after reports indicating that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter may now be in jeopardy and negotiations have paused.

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.