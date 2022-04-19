Elon Musk says he doesn't own a home, sleeps at friends' houses

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world, but he says he doesn't even own a home.

In an interview with the non-profit organization TED, famously known for its popular "TED Talks" and conference, Musk discussed his life as a billionaire.

When asked about people who might be offended by his extraordinary wealth, Musk said he sees flaws in those beliefs, noting he doesn't spend a lot of his billions on personal consumption.

"In fact, I don't even own a home right now. I'm literally staying at friends' places," he said. "If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla engineering is, I basically rotate through friends' spare bedrooms."

Musk also notes he doesn't own a yacht or take vacations but does own a plane. "If I don't use the plane, I have less hours to work."

Forbes' latest billionaire rankings found Musk has a net worth of $219 billion.

SLOW INTERNET? Here's how to tell if your ISP is throttling your connection speed.

I REGRET LEAVING MY JOB: How do I get it back?

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, attends the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, March 22, 2022.

Last month, Musk sent hardware from his internet satellite company Starlink to Ukraine after an official pleaded with the billionaire on Twitter to keep the region connected online.

The interview follows simmering concerns about the rising wealth of billionaires including Musk. In January, economic justice and advocacy group Oxfam released a report that found the 10 richest men in the world doubled their fortunes during the pandemic, while the incomes of 99% of people worldwide dipped.

Last year, MacKenzie Scott, a billionaire who has donated chunks of her fortune to various organizations, questioned the global distribution of wealth.

"We are all attempting to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change," wrote Scott in a Medium post. "In this effort, we are governed by a humbling belief that it would be better if disproportionate wealth were not concentrated in a small number of hands."

Twitter board won't get paid if Musk bid clears

The interview follows Musk's push to acquire Twitter in a deal valued at $43 billion. Musk has been one of Twitter's most prolific users but has criticized how the platform moderates content.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," Musk wrote in a letter accompanying his offer.

Last Friday, Twitter's board of directors moved to block Musk’s bid, adopting a "poison pill" measure to allow existing shareholders to buy more shares and dilute Musk’s ownership.

On Monday, Musk tweeted that if his bid goes through, Twitter's board won't earn a salary. "Board salary will be $0 if my bid succeeds, so that’s ~$3M/year saved right there," he wrote.

Contributing: Jessica Guynn, Terry Collins

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Elon Musk says he doesn't own a home, crashes at friends' homes

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • World’s richest man Elon Musk says he’s homeless and ‘rotates’ among friends’ houses

    Tesla and Space X founder has an estimated net worth of $251bn

  • 5 men injured in drive-by shooting after Ramadan prayers in Scarborough

    Toronto police are searching for suspects after five men returning from Ramadan prayers in Scarborough were injured in a drive-by shooting.

  • British Recruitment, Licensing Pioneer Vanessa Denza Dies Aged 84

    Denza, whose career began in the 1960s, helped to build the design studios of brands including Calvin Klein, Bally and Levi’s.

  • Woman dies following downtown hit and run

    A 30-year-old woman has died after she was struck in a hit and run in downtown Toronto on Thursday, Toronto police say. Around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to an area near Spadina Avenue and King Street West for a collision. Police said then that a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed struck a pedestrian, briefly stopped, and then fled the scene. The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition where she died on Saturday. Police have not released the woman'

  • What’s Happening to Tesla Stocks as Elon Musk Focuses Attention On Twitter?

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been very busy recently, most notably with his battle with Twitter following his bid to acquire the social media platform. See: 6 Alternative Investments To Consider for...

  • Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Mend His and Prince William's Relationship With the Help of a Moderator

    "He's made it very clear that he wants to sort things out."

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs' 9-game winning streak

    DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight se

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • COVID-19 knocks out Montreal boxer Kim Clavel, championship fight postponed

    Quebec boxing suffered another setback Monday after Kim Clavel tested positive for COVID-19 just days before her scheduled championship fight in Montreal. Clavel was due to fight title-holder Yesenia Gomez from Mexico Thursday night at the Casino de Montréal for a chance to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight championship. Boxing promoter Yvon Michel announced the postponement of the fight Monday morning. On Twitter, Michel said he learned of Clavel's COVID status late Sunday night, des