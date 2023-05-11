Elon Musk says he has appointed new Twitter boss

Elon Musk

Elon Musk says that he has found a new chief executive to lead Twitter.

He announced the news on the social media platform, which he bought last year for $44bn.

Mr Musk did not name the site's new boss but said "she" would start in six weeks at which point he would become executive chairman and chief technology officer.

Mr Musk has been under pressure to name someone else to lead the company and focus on his other businesses.

The billionaire, who also leads electric carmaker Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, had previously said he intended to put someone else in charge of Twitter.

Last year, after a poll asking users of the platform whether he should step down, he joked: "No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive."

He told the BBC last month that his dog was running the company, which he purchased only after a lawsuit forced him to go through with the deal.

He has said he overpaid for the site, which has struggled to be profitable.

Upon taking charge, Mr Musk immediately fired thousands of staff. His changes to content policy have also been controversial, including among the advertisers that were the site's main revenue-generators.

Shares in Tesla jumped on the latest news.