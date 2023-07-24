Elon Musk reveals rebranding of Twitter as X - and what he wants us to now call a tweet

Elon Musk has unveiled a rebranding of Twitter with a large X logo.

The company's chief executive Linda Yaccarino "tweeted" an image of the new icon beamed on the side of its headquarters in San Francisco, California.

"Lights. Camera. X!" she wrote.

Musk also posted an image of the new logo on the company's HQ - and when asked what tweets would now be called, he said: "x's".

Aske about the new name for "retweet", when someone reposts someone's tweet on to their timeline, he said: "That whole concept should be rethought."

It comes after the world's richest man spent the weekend teasing an imminent rebranding of the social media platform he bought last October for $44bn (£38bn).

The official company name, Twitter Inc, had already been changed to X Corp back in April.

'The everything app'

Musk has long spoken of his desire to launch "X, the everything app", even before purchasing Twitter.

He has previously compared his plan with China's WeChat, which combines familiar features like messaging, payments, a marketplace, and public posts into one place.

Ms Yaccarino appeared to confirm that was the strategy on Sunday.

"X is the future of unlimited interactivity," she said, centred on "audio, video, messaging, payments/banking" and "powered by AI".

Musk launched his own artificial intelligence start-up earlier this year, dubbed xAI, which would work with his existing companies - including Tesla and Twitter.

Twitter under Elon Musk

The rebranding of Twitter marks the biggest change to the platform since Musk began his tumultuous tenure.

Among the major changes have been sacking thousands of staff, removing verification ticks and locking them behind a monthly subscription fee, reinstating banned accounts like those of controversial influencer Andrew Tate and former US president Donald Trump, and applying limits on how many posts people can see each day.

Combined, the policies have prompted some of the platform's 360-400 million users to seek pastures new, with Meta's Threads app proving the biggest threat so far.

The Twitter-like platform from the firm's Instagram team became the fastest growing app in history when it launched earlier this month, amassing 100 million users in five days.

Its tougher stance on moderation has proved appealing, but the app lacks key features like the ability to search for specific topics or terms, hashtags, and the option to tailor your timeline to just people you follow.

Threads's brazen similarity to Twitter has irked Musk, who has since posted several derogatory comments about Meta's billionaire owner Mark Zuckerberg and even threatened to sue.