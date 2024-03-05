Elon Musk Responds After Tesla Cybertruck Hits Beverly Hills Hotel Sign in 2nd L.A. County Crash of the Day

Images from Sunday's scene show the Tesla truck’s two front wheels perched on top of a concrete landscaping wall in front of the famous sign

Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty A Tesla Cybertruck on Feb. 16

A second Cybertruck crash occurred Sunday night in Los Angeles County when a driver slammed their vehicle into the famed Beverly Hills Hotel sign

The first crash left two men hospitalized after their Cybertruck fell from an overpass and landed on a concrete barrier on the 134 Freeway

In response to the Beverly Hills crash, Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggested whoever was at the wheel “wasn’t expecting so much acceleration"

Elon Musk has responded on social media following a second crash involving a Tesla Cybertruck in Los Angeles County — this time, at the famed Beverly Hills Hotel.

The Beverly Hills Police Department tells PEOPLE crews “responded to a two-vehicle collision” in the 9600 block of Sunset Boulevard at 11:46 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to CW affiliate KTLA and FOX affiliate KTTV.

Images from the scene of the crash, shared on social media, show the truck’s two front wheels perched on top of a concrete landscaping wall in front of the famous sign.

The truck’s front left wheel and the poles that hold the hotel’s sign sustained damage from the crash, according to KTLA.

In response to one of the images, Musk claimed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the Cybertruck “is faster than a Porsche 911,” and suggested whoever was at the wheel “wasn’t expecting so much acceleration.”

The individual who originally posted photos of the scene, who goes by the username @jackdidthatt on X, initially said a valet for the hotel had driven the car into the sign. He has since walked back his claim.

Brittany Williams, Director of Communications at the hotel, said no valet employees or hotel staff were involved, according to KTTV.

The hotel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

This was the second incident involving a Cybertruck that occurred in Los Angeles County on Sunday. Earlier that evening, a Cybertruck carrying two men fell from an overpass and onto a concrete barrier on the 134 Freeway before it burst into flames.

Both men, who escaped the vehicle before it caught fire around 11 p.m. local time, were hospitalized after the crash, KTLA and ABC affiliate KABC-TV reported.

The Cybertruck can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds in “Beast Mode,” while offering “the handling of a sports car and the turn radius of a sedan,” according to Tesla’s website.

The 6,843-lb. vehicle is described as being “durable and rugged enough to go anywhere,” with a top speed of 130 mph.



