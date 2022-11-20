Elon Musk ‘reinstates’ Donald Trump’s Twitter account

Elon Musk has reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter (Rebecca Blackwell/AP) (AP)

Elon Musk has seemingly reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter.

The move reverses a ban that kept the former President off the social media site after a pro-Trump mob attacked the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.

At the time, Twitter said the decision was made to prevent “the risk of further incitement of violence”.

Mr Musk made the announcement in the early hours of Sunday morning after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to vote on whether Mr Trump’s account should be restored. A total of 15,085,458 voted in the poll.

The people have spoken.



Trump will be reinstated.



Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

The “yes” vote won, with 51.8 per cent.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Mr Musk tweeted, using a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the voice of God”.

It is not clear whether Mr Trump would return to Twitter.

The former US President has said in the past that he would not re-join the social media platform even if his account was reinstated.

Shortly after Mr Musk’s announcement on Twitter, Mr Trump’s account reappeared on the social media platform with 24.9 million followers and was following 49 other accounts at the time of writing.

Mr Trump’s last tweet was posted on January 9 2021, reading: “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

All of his former tweets also reappeared when the account was reinstated – more than 59,000 of them.

Earlier in the evening while addressing a Republican Jewish group meeting in Las Vegas, Mr Trump said that he was aware of Mr Musk’s poll but that he saw “a lot of problems at Twitter”, according to Bloomberg.

“I hear we’re getting a big vote to also go back on Twitter. I don’t see it because I don’t see any reason for it,” he was quoted as saying.

“It may make it, it may not make it,” he added, apparently referring to Twitter’s recent internal upheavals.