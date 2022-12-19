Elon Musk puts future as Twitter chief to public vote
Twitter's owner Elon Musk is asking users of the social media platform to vote on his future as its chief executive officer.
In a poll to his 122 million followers, he tweeted: "Should I step down as head... I will abide by the results..."
The technology tycoon, who also runs Tesla and Space X, has faced tremendous criticism since taking over Twitter.
After a major legal battle, Mr Musk took control of the company in October in a $44bn ($36bn) deal.