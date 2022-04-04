Elon Musk purchases nearly 10% of Twitter, making him the largest share holder

Elon Musk recently purchased 9.2% of Twitter stock, about 73.5 million shares, according to a filing Monday. That makes him the largest shareholder in the company.

Musk has been skeptical of Twitter in the past, suggesting the social media platform shouldn't be rigidly regulated.

“Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?" he tweeted.

Musk's purchase was made public because anytime an investor buys 5% or more of a company's shares, the purchase must be disclosed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tesla hits sales record: Delivering 310,000 vehicles in 1Q, despite logistics issues

'Stakes are Ukraine': Elon Musk challenges Vladimir Putin to single combat on Twitter

After Musk's purchase, Twitter stock soared 22% in early trading. It is not clear how much he paid for the stock, because Musk did not disclose that, but it is estimated that his share was worth $2.9 billion as of the close of trading Friday.

Industry analysts are skeptical about whether Musk will remain on the sidelines for long.

"We would expect this passive stake as just the start of broader conversations with the Twitter board/management that could ultimately lead to an active stake and a potential more aggressive ownership role of Twitter," wrote investment firm Wedbush in a statement to USA TODAY.

In a note to investors, CFRA Analyst Angelo Zino wrote that although Musk's intent is unclear, Twitter could be viewed as an acquisition target because the value of its shares have been falling since early last year.

“Musk's actual investment is a very small percentage of his wealth, and an all-out buyout should not be ruled out,” wrote Zino, who covers Twitter and social media.

Musk is a big Twitter personality and has more than 80 million followers. His tweets have gotten him in trouble in the past.

Last month, Musk asked a federal judge to nullify a subpoena from a 2018 court agreement in which Musk had to have executives at the Tesla pre-approve his posts on Twitter.

The agreement came after Musk tweeted that he would be taking Tesla private at a price of $420 a share and that he had "funding secured" to do just that. This tweet turned out to be false, because Musk did not have the funding secured; rather, he was in discussions. It cost Musk and Tesla a fine of $20 million each.

Musk and Dorsey have both mocked Web3, a term for a decentralized version of the internet-based blockchain, a digital public ledger recording cryptocurrency transactions.

Musk also tweeted that he is considering making his own social media platform.

