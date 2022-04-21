Elon Musk promises Tesla ‘robotaxi’ by 2024 as electric vehicle maker posts record results

Elon Musk said he hoped to run a product event for the self-driving taxi in 2023 (Susan Walsh/AP) (AP)

Elon Musk has announced plans to build a Tesla “robotaxi” without pedals or steering wheels that will be cheaper than a bus ticket to use.

In a call with investors on Wednesday night, the Tesla boss said he hoped to run a product event for the self-driving taxi in 2023, with mass production commencing in 2024.

Musk said: “With the robotaxis and autonomy, I think we will end up providing consumers with by far the lowest cost per mile that they’ve ever experienced.”

Musk’s timeline for the introduction of driverless robotaxis was greeted with skepticism by some investors.

On a call, one unnamed investor complained that “Elon has historically provided [full self-driving] timelines with not optimal accuracy”.

In an April 2019 investor call, Musk said: “In 2020, we expect to have 1 million robotaxis on the road with the hardware necessary for full self-driving.”

The billionaire, who is currently trying to buy Twitter, said Tesla remains on track to begin mass production of its Cybertruck vehicle in 2023.

The comments came as Tesla announced record results for the first quarter of 2022. Sales jumped 81% to reach $18.8 billion, while net profits climbed over 600% to $3.3 billion.

The bumper performance came despite Covid-19 measures in China during the period, which resulted in a temporary shutdown of Tesla’s Shanghai factory.

“I’d really like to congratulate the Tesla team on achieving record profitability and output despite many, many difficult headwinds,” Musk said in an investor call.

“I’ve never been more optimistic or excited about in terms of of the future than I am right now.”

The company said it was on track to hit its annual growth target of 50% for the year, boosted by the opening of Tesla gigafactories in Berlin and Texas.

Musk also touched on the continued development of its ‘Optimus’ humanoid robot programme, which develop androids to plug shortages in the supply of labour.

“The importance of Optimus will become apparent in the coming years,” Musk said. “Optimus ultimately will be worth more than the car business…that’s my firm belief.”

Tesla shares jumped up 7.2% in pre-market trading.

Laura Hoy, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Tesla’s performance is genuinely impressive. But the stock is priced to reflect this so it takes a lot to move the needle in a positive direction.”

Tesla’s valuation has soared over the past two years, surpassing a market cap of $1 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2021.