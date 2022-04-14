Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter at $40 Billion Valuation

Elon Musk is now seeking to buy all outstanding shares of Twitter at a $40 billion valuation and take the social media giant private.

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission published Thursday, the Tesla billionaire now pegged as the world’s richest man delivered a letter to Twitter on Wednesday proposing to acquire the company’s remaining shares at $54.20 apiece. That’s above the closing price of $45.86 on Wednesday, when the company had a $36.7 billion market cap.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk wrote in a letter to Bret Taylor, chairman of Twitter’s board of directors, that was included in the SEC filing.

Musk’s takeover bid comes after the billionaire acquired a 9.1% stake in the company by mid-March and agreed to join the company’s board of directors — a plan that he reversed in a matter of days last week.

The billionaire has been an outspoken critic of Twitter, particularly its efforts to moderate content such as misinformation, calls for violence, harassment and conspiracy theories about COVID and the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. He has joined a chorus of Republican politicians and activists in decrying penalties for those who break the platform’s terms of service that have intensified since Twitter placed an indefinite ban on former President Donald Trump in January 2021.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk said in his letter. “However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”