Elon Musk now owns Twitter. As the $44 billion takeover closes, the turnaround begins: Reports

Jessica Guynn, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Elon Musk is the new owner of Twitter, multiple news outlets reported late Thursday.

The New York Times reported Musk had begun firing multiple top Twitter executives. Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal both reported the deal had closed.

After months of legal wrangling and public acrimony, the deal was slated to close by Friday, giving the Tesla billionaire control of one of the world’s most powerful megaphones.

Musk has not yet named a chief executive. On Wednesday, he changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit" shortly before walking into Twitter's San Francisco headquarters carrying a porcelain sink. "Let that sink in," he tweeted.

With the deal completed, Twitter is once again a private company. Its shares stopped trading nearly nine years after it went public under the symbol TWTR on the New York Stock Exchange.

Twitter purge? Top Republican lawmakers lost followers after Elon Musk revived Twitter bid

Twitter shake-up: The night after Musk takeover, a congressional Twitter shake-up: Republicans gain followers, Democrats lose them

How much did Musk buy Twitter for?

Musk agreed to buy Twitter in April and take it private before trying to get out of the deal, claiming Twitter misrepresented the number of spam and fake accounts on its platform, which Twitter denied.

Twitter sued Musk to complete the purchase. Earlier this month, Musk offered to buy Twitter at the original price of $54.20 a share. A Delaware Court of Chancery judge delayed the trial that had been set for Oct. 17 to give the two sides more time to reach a deal.

Did Elon Musk overpay for Twitter?

Musk has acknowledged he overpaid for Twitter.

"The $44 billion price tag for Twitter will go down as one of the most overpaid tech acquisitions in the history of M&A deals on the Street in our opinion," Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a research note Thursday. He put the value of Twitter at closer to $25 billion.

"Although obviously myself and other investors are overpaying for Twitter right now," Musk recently said, "the long-term potential for Twitter is an order of magnitude higher than its current value."

Why did Musk buy Twitter?

On a Tesla earnings call earlier this month, Musk said he was “excited about the Twitter situation.” He described Twitter as a platform with “incredible potential” that had “languished for a long time.”

Musk has predicted he will double revenue in three years, though he has offered few specifics on how he would do that. He has said he would like to get away from Twitter's heavy reliance on advertising.

Twitter logo is seen at the company's San Francisco headquarters
Twitter logo is seen at the company's San Francisco headquarters

According to Musk, Twitter could help accelerate his plans for X, “the everything app” that, like China’s WeChat, he envisions will combine messaging, video, payments and commerce.

For now, Twitter faces a shaky future.

The Musk deal will saddle Twitter with an estimated $13 billion of debt. Analysts say Twitter may have to make annual interest payments of more than $1 billion.

Billionaire Elon Musk
Billionaire Elon Musk

Morgan Stanley and Bank of America were among the banks that provided debt financing for the Musk takeover. Equity investors included Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and Oracle founder Larry Ellison.

Twitter faces slowing economy, ad sales

Musk clinched the Twitter deal as the long struggling company ran headlong into a business whipsaw: a struggling economy slowing demand for digital advertising.

Alphabet said Tuesday that quarterly Google ad sales decelerated dramatically, creating a drag on profits. Facebook parent company Meta reported a similar drop in ad sales on Wednesday.

Twitter logo on a mobile phone
Twitter logo on a mobile phone

Twitter, which relies on advertising for 90% of its revenue, has pushed to find other sources of revenue such as subscriptions. But those products like Twitter Blue have not gained much traction.

The deal comes at a time when Twitter is struggling to keep its most active users engaged, according to internal Twitter research viewed by Reuters. Heavy tweeters have been in decline since the start of the pandemic, a Twitter researcher wrote in a paper: “Where did the Tweeters Go?”

Twitter braces for deep cuts under Musk

Twitter’s previous management already planned to slash payroll by about $800 million and make deep cuts to infrastructure including data centers by the end of 2023.

Reports of more austere measures under Musk – including laying off 75% of the company’s 7,500 workers – circulated before the deal closed.

Fellow entrepreneur Jason Calacanis suggested cutting the number of Twitter employees to some 3,000, according to messages he and Musk exchanged.

A dramatic workforce reduction could undercut Twitter’s ability to curb harmful content and safeguard users’ data.

"The easy part for Musk was buying Twitter," Ives said. "The Herculean task will be fixing it in the years to come."

Will Twitter bring back Trump, banned accounts?

Critics of the deal say they fear Musk’s relaxed approach to content moderation will bring back extremist content and controversial figures banned for spreading conspiracy theories and hateful views including former president Donald Trump.

Madison Avenue is worried. Kieley Taylor, global head of partnerships at GroupM, a leading ad-buying agency that represents blue-chip brands, told the Wall Street Journal that Trump's return would be a red line for some brands.

In a tweet addressed to Twitter advertisers Thursday, Musk said it’s “important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square,” but it “obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!”

Conservatives, who accuse Twitter and other mainstream social media platforms of selectively targeting conservatives and silencing their voices, celebrated the Musk deal, anticipating a swift return to the freer-flowing expression of Twitter's early days.

How Musk's Twitter could affect politics, midterms

In recent years, Twitter and other social media platforms have become more consequential, as have the people who run them, according to Joan Donovan, co-author of "Meme Wars: The Untold Story of the Online Battles Upending Democracy in America."

Tech leaders are political gatekeepers who use social media ownership “as a proxy for political influence,” says Donovan, research director of Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy.

With no regulations governing the integrity of civic information, Musk’s ownership of Twitter could shift the political landscape.

“Twitter is not a public space. It is run by a small group of people and, in this case, with Musk taking over, he’s turning content into culture wars. We are going to see battles over who gets to stay, who has to go and whose information is prioritized,” Donovan told USA TODAY.

“Ultimately when we think about Twitter as a place for geopolitics, we are at the mercy of Musk deciding what kind of propaganda is going to flow through that platform and how it is going to be moderated.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Twitter is now in the hands of Elon Musk. What happens next?

Latest Stories

  • Elon Musk closes deal to acquire Twitter: Reports

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly closed a deal to acquire Twitter on Thursday, ending a monthslong saga that cast Musk as suitor, critic, legal adversary and ultimately owner of the social media platform. Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! After initially reaching an acquisition deal with Twitter in April, Musk moved to terminate the agreement in July, citing concerns over spam accounts on the platform.

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Pavelski nets hat trick as Stars sink Canadiens 5-2

    MONTREAL — Sitting next to his hat-trick puck in a country music-filled visitors' locker room, Joe Pavelski explained that scoring three times at the Bell Centre was pretty unique. “It's a fun place to play, it's a great city,” Pavelski said. “I've really only been able to come here once a year toward, pretty much, the second half of my career. "There's a lot of history. It's just a cool place to play, so to have a night like tonight here in this building, it means a little bit.” Playing against

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Jets soar past Blues as Hellebuyck nets shutout

    WINNIPEG — The Jets came through for their sick head coach. Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey set up two goals as Winnipeg defeated the St. Louis Blues 4-0 before 13,936 fans at Canada Life Centre with head coach Rick Bowness nursing an illness at home on Monday. Morrissey assisted on goals by forwards Sam Gagner and Mark Scheifele. Forwards Morgan Barron and Cole Perfetti, into an empty net, also scored. “I’m sure (Bowness) was happy watching that one,” Scheifele said. “Hopefully, that picks his s

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • Leafs launch road trip by grounding Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — John Tavares liked how the Toronto Maple Leafs stuck up for each other and kept their cool in a physical 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. With just under four minutes left in the second period and Toronto holding a 2-1 lead, Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey laid a hit on Leafs forward Nick Robertson. It sparked Leafs blueliner Morgan Rielly to come to his defence and tangle with Morrissey. “Obviously, it speaks a lot of (Rielly's) character. Not surprising,” Tavares said.