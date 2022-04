Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters

Elon Musk has decided against joining Twitter’s board after buying up a 9.2 percent stake in the social media company, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said late Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

