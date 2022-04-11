Elon Musk Will Not Join Twitter Board

Elon Musk, Twitter’s newest shareholder and perennial billionaire imp, will not join the social media giant’s board of directors after all, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said on Sunday night.

“Elon’s appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning he will no longer be joining the board,” Agrawal tweeted. “I believe this is for the best.”

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

Musk – currently the world’s richest individual - bought a 9.2% stake in Twitter earlier this month, making him the largest shareholder in the social media company. The purchase earned him a seat on the board and speculation has been rife what changes he might bring to the social media platform, where he is a constant presence.

Since the investment Musk has been tweeting furiously, lobbing ideas and soliciting opinions via polls. In the days since he invested, Twitter announced it will (finally) add an edit button. Some experts say his involvement may impact free speech on the platform. How he will make his influence felt while declining a seat on the board remains to be seen.