Elon Musk Muses About 'Moderate' Third Party After Saying He's Voting Republican Next Time

After tweeting on Wednesday that he’s going to vote Republican for the first time in the next election cycle, billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday then floated the idea of a third party.

He tweeted that another party more “moderate on issues” than either the Democrats or Republicans would be “ideal.”

A party more moderate on all issues than either Reps or Dems would be ideal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2022

Critics weren’t buying it. If moderation is what Musk is looking for in politics, many argued, the insurrectionist Republican Party doesn’t seem like a rational fallback.

This is funny because Republicans tried to overthrow the government and Democrats nominated Joseph Robinette Biden. https://t.co/zLuzZVrSbE — Max Berger (@maxberger) May 19, 2022

I'd like to know what he thinks "moderate" means in the context of politics. He may think it just means "agrees with me". — Arkenor (@Arkenor) May 19, 2022

This is Elon Musk realizing that he's never seen a MAGA sticker on a Tesla. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) May 19, 2022

So who’s the radical / extremist party? It doesn’t appear to be the Dems that for sure!..your arguments are false! https://t.co/FPSb3P9BiW — Angelo Di Grazia (@GoCats2007) May 19, 2022

What issues do you care about besides taxes? — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 19, 2022

A tax system where “everyone” pays their fair share would be ideal pic.twitter.com/bAjqso6fQe — 🌊🌊Robert🏴‍☠️Berg🌊🌊 (@robertjlundberg) May 19, 2022

Musk’s party hopping and the snarky responses he was getting on Twitter upset his mom.

“Poor Elon is trending,” Maye Musk tweeted Wednesday, wondering how critics with so few followers could dare be “malicious” about her son. She suggested — wait for it — that Twitter must be under-reporting the number of bots.

Digging deeper... Poor Elon is trending. This Twitter account has 16 followers. It has over 1000 likes and nearly 400 retweets by people who also have very few followers. One has only 7 followers. Who is creating these trends? And why are they dishonest and malicious? https://t.co/LzcHcKwR2K — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) May 18, 2022

“mom can you pick me up strangers are being mean to me again” pic.twitter.com/49JslIf9wJ — 𝐒𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐚🔪 (@tinywienerbabe) May 19, 2022

