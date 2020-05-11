Elon Musk's mum shares baby X Æ A-12's nickname, and it is much easier to pronounce

Maye Musk has revealed the sweet nickname she has for her new grandson, pictured here in February 2020. (Getty Images)

Elon Musk’s mother has revealed the sweet nickname she has for her new grandson, X Æ A-12, and it is much easier to pronounce than the full moniker.

The Tesla founder, and musician Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, became proud parents, to a son, last Monday and caused quite the stir when they revealed they’d named him X Æ A-12.

While Grimes headed to Twitter to reveal the meaning behind their name choice, fans were still left scratching their heads about how to pronounce it.

But now Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, has cleared up some of the confusion by sharing the new baby’s nickname.

Heading to Twitter on Sunday night the grandmother offered her congratulations as she welcomed her new grandchild’s birth, and revealed that she refers to the baby as ‘X’.

Sharing a picture of her son gazing at his new arrival, the new grandmother referred to the little one as 'X' in the sweet post.

“X, welcome to this world. You are so adorable,” she tweeted.

“Congrats @elonmusk and @Grimezsz who will celebrate her first #MothersDay tomorrow.”

Following the congratulatory tweet, Musk replied to the tweet, writing: “Love you mom.”

While the proud grandmother seems to know exactly how she is going to refer to her new grandson, there seems to be a bit of confusion about how his parents are going to pronounce his name.

After sharing an image of her Italian Vogue cover, the singer was asked how her son’s name was pronounced by a fan, to which she replied: “It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I.”

Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed a baby boy last Monday, pictured here in May 2018. (Getty Images)

But the baby’s father seemed to have a slightly different view on how it should be enunciated.

“I mean it's just X, the letter X, and the ‘Æ’ is pronounced, ‘Ash’,” he revealed on a podcast with Joe Rogan.

He said that A-12 meant: “Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever.”

Confused? Same.