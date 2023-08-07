Are Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg actually going to fight? Here's what we know so far

This combo of file images shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. In a now-viral back-and-forth seen on Twitter and Instagram this week, the two tech billionaires seemingly agreed to a “cage match” face off.

Are the tech giants Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk going to actually physically fight each other?

As ridiculous as it sounds, Tesla and X owner, Musk, challenged Zuckerberg in June, the CEO of Meta, to a cage fight, with Zuckerberg taking him up on it.

While no venue or date has been announced, Musk announced Sunday that the match will stream on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Will the billionaires actually face off head-to-head? Here's what we know about "Zuck vs. Musk."

Musk vs. Zuckerberg: How did we get here?

On June 20, one user on "X" (known as Twitter at the time) posted about rumors of what would become Meta's "Threads", an app similar to Twitter for sharing text posts.

Musk responded to the post, saying "I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options."

META to Release "Twitter Rival" Called THREADS

(not making this up!)



META, the same company that copied Snapchat, TikTok, StumbleUpon, Foursquare, BeReal and Clubhouse, began coding 'Project 92’ three months after Elon acquired Twitter.



Rumors have been circulating about the… pic.twitter.com/luNOPDMIik — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 20, 2023

Commenters responded, referencing Zuckerberg's jiu jitsu experience.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is,” the 51-year-old Musk said in a thread on "X".

"Send me location," Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta, responded in an Instagram story the next day which included a screenshot of Musk challenging him.

Musk suggested the “Vegas Octagon”, or the UFC-Style Octagon, a mixed-martial arts venue in Las Vegas.

Zuckerberg v. Musk tale of the tape: height, weight, net worth

Musk Zuckerberg 6'2" Height 5'7" 187 lb Weight* 155 lb 52 Age 39 $230.9 B Worth $112 B S. Africa Country USA Judo/Karate/Jiu Jitsu Style Jiu Jitsu

When will the match be?

No date has been announced for the face-off. Most recently, Musk announced that the match with be streamed on X with all proceeds going to an unspecified charity for veterans.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏.



All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Zuckerberg responded in an Instagram story on Sunday asking "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?"

He then said he was ready for a match and suggested August 26 as a potential date, but was waiting for Musk to confirm.

"Not holding my breath," Zuckerberg wrote.

Musk vs. Zuckerberg: What are the odds?

Zuckerberg said he started jiu-jitsu during the pandemic, on an episode of the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. In May, he won his first medals in a jiu-jitsu competition.

Musk posted about lifting weights as training for the brawl. He also noted that he may have to postpone the event, saying he was getting an MRI that may result in him needing surgery.

Musk vs. Zuckerberg feud

This isn't the first time the billionaires have clashed.

Back in 2016, one of Zuckerberg’s $200 million satellites exploded in a pre-launch test accident on one of Musk’s SpaceX rockets. Zuckerberg expressed his disappointment on Facebook.

Musk has also criticized Facebook, posting with the hashtag #deletefacebook and criticizing the platform after January 6.

This is called the domino effect pic.twitter.com/qpbEW54RvM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

Contributing: James Powel, Natalie Neysa Alund, The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What to know about Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg