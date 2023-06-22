Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg ‘Absolutely Dead Serious’ About MMA Fight, UFC Boss Says

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are “absolutely dead serious” about getting in the UFC Octagon to fight it out, UFC president Dana White says.

What does it look like when two tech executives trade their algorithms out for some MMA gloves? Zuckerberg and Musk getting in the ring to put the paws to one another.

During a “TMZ Live” with White on Thursday, White said the two are genuinely interested in their battle of braun.

“Talked with Mark and Elon last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this,” White said. He went on to say that he believes the viewership for Zuckerberg and Musk’s fight would triple what Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor’s did in 2017, which had an estimated 50 million people watching in the U.S. alone.

“There’s no limit on what that thing can make,” White told TMZ, adding that the fight would cost a person $100 to watch. And White is very sure Musk and Zuckerberg will be able to hold their own in the cage, saying Zuckerberg was trained in jiu-jitsu and that Musk got himself into “plenty of fights growing up in South Africa” and that he’s familiar with the martial arts.

This entire conversation around the two squaring up against each other started when Musk saw a report that Facebook’s parent company, Meta, was creating its own version of Twitter. “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” Musk said in response to the report after one his followers mentioned Musk’s interest in martial arts. Later that same day, Zuckerberg clapped back at Musk in his Instagram stories, writing “Send Me Location.”

