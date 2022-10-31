Elon Musk Just Acquired Twitter. Here Are 5 Ways He Wants to Change It

Pool - Getty Images

Elon Musk has taken Twitter private in a deal worth $44 billion.

The Tesla CEO wants Twitter to change in a few controversial ways.

Free speech and a public algorithm are two main priorities.

Elon Musk didn’t buy Twitter for any of the typical reasons you’d expect when someone is spending over $40 billion on a business. No, the richest man in the world wants to see change.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk tweeted when offering to purchase the public company on April 14. “However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

Naturally, Musk wants to be the man in charge of that transformation. “Twitter has extraordinary potential,” he wrote. “I will unlock it.” That’s hardly surprising, given that Musk is already at the helm of several other ventures, including Tesla, SpaceX, The Boring Company, and Neuralink.

When the purchase was complete on Thursday night, he tweeted “the bird is freed.”

Musk has been dominating Twitter discussions ever since he purchased Twitter at a 9 percent stake in the company on April 4, and then promptly called for changes to Twitter’s operations. Since then, there has been a back-and-forth with Twitter accepting his bid to take the company private, and Musk attempted to pull out of the deal. On October 27, he completed the purchase of the social media platform.

Already we’ve seen Musk remove three of the company’s top—and highest paid—executives and rumors are swirling about impending layoffs (keep in mind that Musk has tweeted about the rumors that he’s planning layoffs ahead of November 1, calling them “false.”)

So, just what does Musk want to do with Twitter? We have some TED Talks and Musk tweets to key us in and then, of course, a few early moves—and tweets, of course—from Musk himself to help us understand his next steps. Here are five ways the wildly wealthy entrepreneur could shake up Twitter.

1) A Focus on Free Speech

Musk doesn’t believe Twitter handles free speech all that well. “Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy,” he tweeted in March. “Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?” His followers don’t believe Twitter does.

Musk says that Twitter censorship skews based on politics and doesn’t allow for a true public discourse of ideas. And while the Constitution’s First Amendment allows private employers to restrict some speech in their business, Musk wants to see Twitter stop stifling voices.

People want to know if he’ll bring back former President Donald Trump, for one. He tweeted on October 28 that “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.” He’s sticking with that, saying no changes have been made to content moderation policies, and joked that if only he could get $1 for every time someone has asked if Trump was coming back he’d already be making money off the Twitter deal.

2) Make That Algorithm Public

Whether a March tweet or a Ted Talk , Musk has been clear that he thinks Twitter should open-source its algorithm. By opening up the algorithm that Twitter uses, those on the platform can see how Twitter decides to demote or promote material and potentially make suggestions on that code. Opening the code for viewing is not a major undertaking; in fact, much of Twitter’s code is already open source, but opening the code to show how Twitter engineers run the site is something that few social media platforms have done (Pixelfed and Okuna are fully open source) because they want to keep their internal processes private.

3) Eradicate Scams

Personally harmed by scammers impersonating him—costing those duped by the scam over $2 million in cryptocurrency, not to mention the time he was downright hacked in 2020—Musk has complained that “crypto scammers are throwing a spambot block party in every thread.” He wants to clean up the site (if he can) and rid it of scammers and bots to craft a safer place for users, although there’s no mention of how vile content would be put to a stop.

4) The End of Twitter Ads?

Musk isn’t a fan of ads on Twitter, saying it gives the advertising companies too much power over the site. And while ads on the social media platform likely couldn’t abruptly stop if it wants to remain financially viable, Musk has tweeted that he’s a believer in a subscription-based Twitter instead of an advertising-supported version (though he’s since deleted the tweet).

Already, Twitter Blue exists, a monthly subscription service that gives users access to premium features for a price, so Musk may work to freshen that plot and entice big-name account holders to tweet more. Another sign from his early days at the helm are reports that he wants to charge verified users $20 per month for the privilege. Obviously making money is part of the plan, so expect quite a few ebbs and flows in this realm.

5) About That Edit Button …

We’ve all heard about the Twitter edit button. Musk hasn’t actually shared his opinion on it, but did toss out an April 4 poll on the social media site, asking his followers if they thought Twitter should have one. After four million votes, the answer was a resounding “yse,” the way Musk misspelled “yes” in the poll.

