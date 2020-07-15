Elon Musk, Joe Biden And Bill Gates Among Twitter Accounts Targeted In Hack
The Twitter accounts of prominent figures including Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Gates were targeted in an apparent Bitcoin scam on Wednesday, as messages were posted asking users to send them money.
A Twitter spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the messages feature a Bitcoin wallet address.
More to come.
