Elon Musk Holds Twitter Poll on Whether to Reinstate Trump’s Account

Elon Musk asked Twitter users Friday to weigh in on whether he should reinstate former president Donald Trump.

At press time, more than 1.9 million votes had been cast, with 59.7% choosing “Yes.”

Seeming to approve of the results, Musk responded, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei (voice of the people, voice of God).”

Also Read:

Elon Musk Trolled by Insults Projected on Twitter HQ After Latest Trainwreck of a Day (Video)

Earlier in what was already a chaotic day for Musk, who has been running Twitter by his own platform-shaking rules since taking ownership of the company, reinstated previously banned comedian Kathy Griffin and far-right-commentator Jordan Peterson.

Peterson thanked Musk in his return tweet and may have given him the idea for the poll when he wrote, “Probably best to reinstate Trump too. Let him do what he needs to do, and let the people decide. Right out in the open. Where such things should be decided.”

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Thanks Elen @elonmusk



Really.



Thank you sir.



Probably best to reinstate Trump too. Let him do what he needs to do, and let the people decide. Right out in the open. Where such things should be decided. https://t.co/fmTEbVNDHw — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) November 18, 2022

Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter after inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The insurrection has been the subject of an ongoing congressional hearing. He went on to start his own social media platform, Truth Social.

Despite nearly every Trump-endorsed candidate losing in the midterms, the former “Apprentice” star officially declared this week that he is running for president again in 2024.

Also Read:

Elon Musk Reinstates Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson and Babylon Bee on Twitter